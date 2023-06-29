Harry Potter Magic Awakened global release download link, APK file size, and more

WB Games and NetEase finally launched Harry Potter Magic Awakened worldwide on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, almost two years after its release in China on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Potterhead community has been waiting for the Wizarding World collectible card CCG for some time now. It is available on Android and iOS globally, with a PC client available for the SEA region.
The June 27 official launch was accompanied by a hefty update detailing plenty of celebrations and gameplay tweaks that players will experience. This article will guide Potterheads on downloading the game on Android devices, the APK file size, and other relevant details.
How to download Harry Potter Magic Awakened APK 3.20.21789?
According to the official listing on the Play Store page, the current APK version of the game is 3.20.21789. The game has already been downloaded more than 500,000 times, as per the Play Store page data.
Android users can download and install the APK by visiting the official HP Magic Awakened Play Store page here. Once the process is complete, players can dive into the title.
iPhone users can do the same by visiting this link.
What is the size of Harry Potter Magic Awakened APK 3.20.21789?
According to the listing on the Play Store, the approximate file size of APK 3.20.21789 is 3GB. The large size file is likely because of the numerous events and exploration options players will experience in-game, including attending classes and dueling others.
The game's official website states:
"Harry Potter Magic Awakened is set ten years after the Battle of Hogwarts, and features new and original characters from the ‘Harry Potter’ series. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened invites players to experience a brand-new story in the wizarding world. Each year at Hogwarts will bring a fresh arc and different adventure to explore."
Harry Potter Magic Awakened device requirements
The device requirements for Android users are as follows:
- Android Requirement - 5.0 and up
The device requirements for iOS users are as follows:
- iPhone - Requires iOS 12.2 or later
- iPad - Requires iOS 12.2 or later
- iPod touch - Requires iOS 12.2 or later
Are there microtransactions in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?
There are microtransactions in the form of in-game purchases in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. The in-game market options are as follows:
- Handful of Gems
- Measure of Gems
- Sack of Gems
- Trunk of Gems
- Trainload of Gems
- Vault of Gems
- Purse of Coins
- Pouch of Coins
- Case of Coins
- Hut of Coins
- Tower of Coins
The App Store also mentions further items that players can purchase:
- Monthly Pass
- Magic Pass Upgrade
- Premium Magic Pass
- Magic Pass
Currently, Harry Potter Magic Awakened players can get 200 gems by linking the game to their WB Games account.