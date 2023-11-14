Harry Potter Magic Awakened November 14 update patch notes: Hatchling Care unlocked, Chinese Fireball Dragon card, and more

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is preparing for its November 14 update, and the developers have shared the patch notes early on.

Apart from optimization and bug fixes, the upcoming update brings new vanity boxes, new puzzle mystery activity, new challenege, the debuting Chinese Fireball Dragon card, Chapter 3 of Dragon's Fire Season and the hatchling care.

The update will come after a server maintenance on November 14 at 6 am GMT. Read on to find the official patch notes.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened November 14 update official patch notes

Expand Tweet

The official patch notes for November 14 update in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are as follows:

Playing with Dragon’s Fire Season: Chapter 3

The dragon egg under your care is hatching. This baby dragon needs no less care than when it was still in its egg, to keep this little hatchling out of mischief.

A new unwelcome visitor has also arrived at Hogwarts, a sense of danger spreads, as the Playing with Dragon’s Fire Season continues to heat up. Continue to follow this Season as a new story unlocks every two weeks.

Hatching Handbook: Hatchling Care Unlocked

Dragon eggs are hatching at Hogwarts! Unlock the next stage in the Hatchling Handbook by completing the next chapter in the Playing with Dragon’s Fire Season story.

Like caring for your dragon eggs, hatchlings have three attributes that need your attention: mood, temperature and air. Make sure that these attributes do not drop too low for optimal dragon hatchling care.

Dragon hatchlings that have these attributes attended to at this stage will bring various gifts to the wizard caring for them over time.

New Legendary Chinese Fireball Dragon Card Pool

Introducing the new Legendary Chinese Fireball Dragon Card. Whenever its summoner damages an opponent, the Chinese Fireball Dragon will also menacingly cough out sparks at the same target, damaging all opponents in its range and filling its charge bar by 1/5. This effect can be triggered every 3 seconds.

Once the charge bar is filled, the Chinese Fireball Dragon will take to the skies and perform a wide AoE attack at all opponents in range before leaving the arena.

You can find this fabulous new card in the Chinese Fireball Dragon Card Pool from 11/14/2023 until 12/11/2023. This card pool will also grant you a higher chance to obtain the Atmospheric Charm Spell card, and a special card skin for the Chinese Fireball Dragon Summon card!

New Challenge Unlocked

After clearing the first chapter of our Playing with Dragon’s Fire Season, a new challenge will unlock next to the tent outside the Forbidden Forest.

Face off against the powerful leader Long Shouren with seven levels of difficulty and the opportunity for fantastic rewards.

Puzzle Activity

A new mystery is brewing at Hogwarts on 11/14/2023 until 11/28/2023 local server time. Follow this event to explore Hogwarts, talk to characters across campus and unlock story fragments. A new hint will be unlocked daily for a total of six hints to help unlock all of the story fragments.

New Vanity Boxes

The Dragon’s Bounty Vanity Boxes will be available for purchase from 11/14/2023 to 12/12/2023 local server time. Show your enthusiasm for all things dragon with the latest wizarding fashion items.

Optimization

A new broom display function has been added to the personal information interface.

The wizard’s initial stance has been added to the default stance.

Added Halloween furniture illustrations and season reward furniture illustrations.

Optimized the magic camera to increase the shooting distance of the lens.

Server Link Update: After the update, the server “Thunderbird” will be linked with the server “Ashwinder”; the server “Bowtruckle” will be linked with the server “Mooncalf”; the server “Diricrawl” will be linked with the server “Ridgeback”

Bug Fix

Fixed the issue where the avatar is not fully displayed in the avatar frame.

To have an easier time in-game, check out our Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list guide.