Harry Potter Magic Awakened September 26 update patch notes: Majestic Moon event, 5-day in-game mail rewards, and more

The September 26 update brings a plethora of new additions for Harry Potter Magic Awakened, and developers recently revealed the patch notes for the same. It showcased everything that will be on offer, including the hotly-anticipated Majestic Moon event, 5-day in-game mail rewards, new mystery wheel info, and more. It also introduces optimizations and bug fixes to polish the player experience.

Let's find out what the September 26 update patch notes hold for Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened September 26 update official patch notes

The official patch notes for the September 26 update in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are as follows:

New Event: Majestic Moon

From 10/1/2023 to 10/08/2023 local server time, use Flip Tokens in the new Majestic Moon event to flip cards and unlock rewards.

Flip all the cards or find the card with the Grand Prize to finish the current round of Majestic Moon and continue to the next one. Try to find the Grand Prize as early as you can, as all remaining cards will be flipped when you do.

5-Day In-Game Mail Rewards

Find rewards in your mail every day from 09/28/2023 to 10/02/2023, including Flip Tokens, to participate in the new Majestic Moon event.

Beaters, Bludgers & Broomsticks Season Story: Chapter Four

Complete the final chapter of the Beaters, Bludgers & Broomsticks season story, starting on 10/03/2023. Forge forth as you get closer and closer to the truth behind the shadows. Wrap up your Quidditch-themed adventure with a golden flair.

Quidditch Tournament Begins

Fly with your House in the Quidditch Tournament Finals from 10/03/2023 until 10/15/2023 in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Don’t miss this chance to represent your House in the first Quidditch Tournament by racing in the finals course, participating in Best Partners duels, and rallying under your House’s name. Glory and bountiful rewards await.

New Mystery Wheel: Jaunty Journalist

Unlock the latest fashion and get the news in style with the Jaunty Journalist costume in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. The rewards for the Mystery Wheel have been updated and will be available from 5 am, 10/01/2023, to 4:59 pm, 10/28/2023, local server time.

Time-limited Prizes

Legendary Outfit: Jaunty Journalist

Jaunty Journalist Legendary Wand Skin : The Beater’s Aim

: The Beater’s Aim Legendary Owl: Great Grey Owl

Great Grey Owl Legendary Furniture Set: Quidditch Pride Room

Draw all the time-limited prizes to obtain the remaining rewards on the wheel!

Limited Time Loyalty Rewards

This rewarding event starts on 10/01/2023 and will last until 5 am, 10/08/2023, local server time. Collect event points by purchasing the following items:

Jewels

Deluxe or Premium Magic Pass

Login Subscription

Value Packs Purchased with Real-World Currency

Event points can be exchanged for various rewards, including a costume, event tokens, a Legendary card, and Clockturn Keys.

Niffler Photograph Event

This event for Niffler aficionados starts on 09/28/2023 and will last until 10/08/2023, local server time.

Talk to Hagrid for clues on the Nifflers’ whereabouts, and photograph these adorable creatures as they make their way around Hogwarts to unlock rewards.

Coloring Page Event

It’s time to let your creativity fly with a new Quidditch-themed Colouring Page event starting at 5 am 10/03/2023 and ending on 10/16/2023 local server time.

Collect tasks to obtain brushes, and make the new coloring page reflect your own vision to unlock Clockturn keys and Gems while this event lasts in Harry Potter Magic Awakened,

New feature: Magic Pass Gifting

Owners of Deluxe and Premium Magic Passes can now gift additional Magic Passes to friends.

Every time the pass recipient levels up their pass, you will also receive 5 Magic Pass EXP. Up to 200 Magic Pass EXP can be obtained in this manner every day.

Updated: Quidditch outfit choices

Quidditch enthusiasts can now don the following looks during your favorite sport:

Official Quidditch Hairstyle

Riding with the Wind

Official Quidditch Uniform

Official Quidditch Uniform: Black

Exam week adjustments

Reduced the recommended Spellbook levels and the overall difficulty for Exam Week.

Optimization

Into the Woods I, II, and III are now listed together under Into the Woods (Echo). Players will be able to select an Echo drop list when forming a team.

Players will now be notified of the achievements of other players, such as high scores in the dueling club, high Spellbook levels, and high Card levels. This feature can be turned off in settings.

Added a Picnic Mat feature. Picnic Mat owners can place them on the floor and invite up to 5 friends to join them in a private chat.

Login Subscriptions can now be gifted to friends who haven’t maxed out their Monthly Subscription duration.

Increased the max volume for Dance Club music.

Improved the visual effects for Ministerial Magic: Blue.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where customized Broomsticks were displayed incorrectly during matches in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Fixed an issue where House Crest portraits are available to players who have yet to obtain them.

