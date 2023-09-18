Harry Potter Magic Awakened September 19 update patch notes: Book with No Name, Legendary Harry Potter card, and more

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is due to get a major update on September 19, with the developers adding a new mechanic and limited lucrative card that players will surely not want to miss out on. Before the update arrives, the team behind the game has revealed the patch notes for the update for Potterheads to check out and prepare for.

Read on to find the full September 19 patch notes for Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened September 19 update official patch notes

The official patch notes for the September 19 update in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are as follows:

Key Updates

New Feature: Book With No Name

Relive the magical tales of the Wizarding World within the Book With No Name, which will be available following maintenance to players who complete chapter three of the new Quidditch Narrative. Enjoy two full chapters themed after the Philosopher’s Stone and complete chapter tasks for various rewards. Additional chapters will be added to Book With No Name in future updates.

Limited Time Card Pool: Obtain the Legendary Harry Potter card!

Unlock the power of the new Legendary Harry Potter card. This Companion card uses an iconic spell to knock enemies back and, once per summon, protect you from damage that might otherwise defeat you.

This limited-time card pool will have an increased earn rate for the Harry Potter and Broomstick cards until October 16, 2023, local server time.

A legendary Harry Potter card is guaranteed on the 50th pull if it did not drop for the previous 49 pulls, with a chance every pull to unlock the Harry Potter Card skin: The Silver Stag. This card skin drops automatically on the 100th pull if you did not get it previously.

Bonus Harry Potter Legendary Card on your 100th pull with Ruby Key rewards for the 30th and 60th Card pull. Players who obtained card skins on their 100th pull before the card pool changes will receive compensation via in-game mail.

Vanity Box Adjustments in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

New Vanity Boxes: The Quidditch Style Vanity Boxes will be available for purchase from September 19 to October 2, 2023. Accessorize your outfits with the latest wizarding sports trends.

Seven new cosmetic items will be available, including Pumpkin Pucker, a matte lip color to brighten up your looks on the Pitch!

New items can now be found in Vanity Boxes, including Powdered Chinese Fireball Spike and Streeler Shells in the color of your choice.

Quidditch Style Vanity Boxes are priced at 200 Gems per box.

Miniature Melee Duels

Dueling enthusiasts will be able to duel as their favorite witches and wizards between 09/19/2023 and 10/17/2023.

Raise your proficiency with different Miniature Melee characters for various rewards.

New Cosmetic Items

New arrivals will be available at Madam Malkin’s Robes for All Occasions after maintenance.

Support your favorite Quidditch teams with the all-new Team Pride Face Paint.

Open-World Exploration Updates

Players now have a chance to trigger the all-new Creature Interaction.

Exploration activity when interacting with magical creatures during open-world exploration.

Optimization in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Improved the attack animation for Mountain Trolls and Centaurs.

Added text display for in-game emojis.

Offline roommates can now be invited on Forest Explorations.

Removed the Solo button for Team Explorations.

Friends or Companions can be invited in the Team Exploration area.

To protect player privacy, nicknames will be partially displayed when matched against players from a different service provider.

Vote differences between Cards will now be displayed as part of the Banned Cards vote result.

Added a filter feature for Personal Space furniture.

Players can now adjust the Perfect Beat timing for dances based on their local connection and devices in Settings.

House Co-op and House channels will now display under the same tab.

Similarly, Club Assist and Club channels will now display under the same tab.

Bug fix

Fixed an issue where visual indicators for Control status were displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where visual indicators for Control status were displayed incorrectly.