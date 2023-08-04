Harry Potter Magic Awakened August 2023 tier list

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is one of the top-tier games you can play based on the popular franchise. It comprises a vibrant art style coupled with a strong focus on narrative. You must note that this is a card-collecting game at heart and offers a wide variety of them as your progress in the journey. You can play the game organically to acquire most of them.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened provides a plethora of spells and companion cards coupled with powerful bonuses in the form of Echoes. While the game was launched a couple of months ago, players are still discovering great combinations of cards and are inclined to form robust decks.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective, and the tier list reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the finest cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened in August 2023?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened comprises a healthy variety of cards you can leverage to defeat opponents you encounter throughout the game. The sheer number of available cards can be overwhelming, making it difficult to distinguish the best from the least effective cards.

If you are new to the game, then you will also benefit from this tier list. It is worth noting that cards come in varying rarities and can be earned by participating in as many activities as possible. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to get legendary cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Companion Cards

Hermione Granger is one of the best companion cards (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Companion cards are instrumental in supporting duels and other battles throughout the game. As the name implies, you can leverage the strengths of the franchise's popular characters, including Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

The following is the tiered list of companion cards:

S-Tier: Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. A-Tier: Rubeus Hagrid and Cassandra Vole.

Rubeus Hagrid and Cassandra Vole. B-Tier: Draco Malfoy, Robyn Thistlewaite, Ivy Warrington, and Frey Twins.

Draco Malfoy, Robyn Thistlewaite, Ivy Warrington, and Frey Twins. C-Tier: Lottie Turner, Kevin Farrel, Daniel Page, and Grawp.

Spell Cards

Avada Kedavra is one of the best spell cards to use (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Spell cards form an integral part of the battles as you rely on them to deal damage. This title provides various spells you can unleash to wreak havoc in the arena and overpower your opponents. You can refer to this list of the five best offensive spells.

The following are some of the robust spell cards categorized into various tiers:

S-Tier: Sectumsempra, Avada Kedavra, Thunderstorm, Expelliarmus, and Phoenix.

Sectumsempra, Avada Kedavra, Thunderstorm, Expelliarmus, and Phoenix. A-Tier: Orb of Water, Obscurus, Incendio, Crucio, Accio, Protego Diabolica, Bombastic Bomb Box, Fiendfyre, Weasley’s Firework Box and Confringo

Orb of Water, Obscurus, Incendio, Crucio, Accio, Protego Diabolica, Bombastic Bomb Box, Fiendfyre, Weasley’s Firework Box and Confringo B-Tier: Unicorn, Three-Headed Puppy, Stack of Monster Book of Monsters, Bludger, Ventus, Time Turner, Norwegian Ridgeback Egg, Baby Antipodean Opaleye, Ashwinder, and Prior Incanto.

Unicorn, Three-Headed Puppy, Stack of Monster Book of Monsters, Bludger, Ventus, Time Turner, Norwegian Ridgeback Egg, Baby Antipodean Opaleye, Ashwinder, and Prior Incanto. C-Tier: Weasley’s Wildfire Whizbangs, Thunderbird, Glacius Maxima, Baby Manticores, Occamy, Niffler, Piertotum Locomotor and Tebo.

Echoes

Echo of Severus Snape is one of the top-tier Echoes (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

This title also includes Forbidden Forest, wherein you can partake in battles solo or team up with in-game companions to face off against challenging bosses. You will also be able to collect Echoes in this mode which is a gameplay mechanic which offers you popular characters as support.

These Echoes lend some robust stat boosts essential to creating a strong deck. You can check out this guide to learn about the best decks for 1v1 mode.

You can make a note of the following tiers pertaining to Echoes:

S-Tier: Severus Snape and Hermione Granger.

Severus Snape and Hermione Granger. A-Tier: Bellatrix Lestrange, Sirius Black, and Newt Scamander

Bellatrix Lestrange, Sirius Black, and Newt Scamander B-Tier: Harry Potter, Luna Lovegood, and Neville Longbottom.

Harry Potter, Luna Lovegood, and Neville Longbottom. C-Tier: Rubues Hagrid, Dobby, and The Weasely Twins.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened consists of many voice-acted cutscenes that propel the story and encourage you to partake in story missions. You can peruse this article to know more about the timeline in which this game takes place.