Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list (February 2024)

The Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list gives you an insight into the best and worst cards in the current meta, helping you create a dominant deck. Developers at NetEase Games are constantly bringing in new cards and changing the meta, which requires you to stay up-to-date to win against other wizards in the multiplayer title.

The game offers more than 70 cards, making it hard for wizards like you to select the best among them. However, choosing the best set is essential to becoming a master of magic, spells, and card battles. This Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list will help you prioritize your cards and win battles.

Exploring Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list

This tier list help you prioritize cards according to the current meta (Image via NetEase Games)

You can benefit from this tier list if you are a beginner or need to learn about the recent meta. The game has different card classes: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Dark, and similar to other card games, the rarer an item, the more powerful it is. To get stronger in the game, you must collect Legendary and Dark cards and add them to your deck.

There are also different types that you can add to your hand in Harry Potter Magic Awakened - Summon, Companion, and Spell cards. Companion cards like Hermione Granger lend you support during battles. Spell cards like Avada Kedavra are primarily for dealing with damage, and Summoning cards, as the name suggests, can summon beasts.

In this Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list, cards will be ranked from class S to D, with the S class being the strongest and the D class being the weakest. Most of the cards in the S Rank will be Legendary and Dark, with most of the common cards being in the D Rank.

Companion cards

Companion cards can summon one of the character from Harry Potter franchise to aid you during battle (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

You can use Companion cards to summon a friend on the battlefield. These can help you during duels with the strength of some of the franchise's famous names. Characters like Hermione Granger and Rubeus Hagrid jump on the battlefield to assist you.

Below is the tier list of all the Companion cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened:

S-Tier: Hermione Granger.

Hermione Granger. A-Tier: Rubeus Hagrid, Ron Weasley, Ivy Warrington, and Cassandra Vole.

Rubeus Hagrid, Ron Weasley, Ivy Warrington, and Cassandra Vole. B-Tier: Draco Malfoy, Lottie Turner, Robyn Thistlewaite, Rubeus Hagrid, Daniel Page, and Frey Twins.

Draco Malfoy, Lottie Turner, Robyn Thistlewaite, Rubeus Hagrid, Daniel Page, and Frey Twins. C-Tier: Kevin Farrel, Robyn Thistlewaite, and Grawp.

Spell and Summon cards

Spell and Summon cards are used to damage opponents (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Spell and Summon cards are the primary ones used to deal damage during battles. They can also be used as shields to protect yourself and your allies. The better your hand is, the higher your chances of winning against opponents.

Here are some powerful Spell and Summon cards classified into different tiers:

S-Tier: Sectumsempra, Avada Kedavra, Thunderstorm, and Phoenix.

Sectumsempra, Avada Kedavra, Thunderstorm, and Phoenix. A-Tier: Orb of Water, Expelliarmus, Baby Antipodean Opaleye, Obscurus, Incendio, Norwegian Ridgeback Egg, Crucio, Protego Diabolica, Bombastic Bomb Box, Time Turner, Fiendfyre, Weasley’s Firework Box and Confringo

Orb of Water, Expelliarmus, Baby Antipodean Opaleye, Obscurus, Incendio, Norwegian Ridgeback Egg, Crucio, Protego Diabolica, Bombastic Bomb Box, Time Turner, Fiendfyre, Weasley’s Firework Box and Confringo B-Tier: Accio, Unicorn, Three-Headed Puppy, Occamy, Stack of Monster Book of Monsters, Bludger, Ventus, Piertotum Locomotor, Thunderbird, Weasley’s Wildfire Whizbangs, Ashwinder, and Prior Incanto.

Accio, Unicorn, Three-Headed Puppy, Occamy, Stack of Monster Book of Monsters, Bludger, Ventus, Piertotum Locomotor, Thunderbird, Weasley’s Wildfire Whizbangs, Ashwinder, and Prior Incanto. C-Tier: Glacius Maxima, Baby Manticores, Niffler, and Tebo.

Echoes

Echoes are used to acquire additional damage and health (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Echoes are characters you can summon to aid you during various battle scenarios. They boost various overall stats of your deck, helping you triumph in both PvE and PvPs. You can go to the Forbidden Forest to participate in 1v1 or team fights.

Here is the tier list for Echoes:

S-Tier: Newt Scamander and Hermione Granger.

Newt Scamander and Hermione Granger. A-Tier: Bellatrix Lestrange, Rubues Hagrid, and Severus Snape

Bellatrix Lestrange, Rubues Hagrid, and Severus Snape B-Tier: Harry Potter, Luna Lovegood, and Neville Longbottom.

Harry Potter, Luna Lovegood, and Neville Longbottom. C-Tier: The Weasely Twins and Dobby.

That covers everything you need about the Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list. This will help you on your journey to becoming the best wizard.