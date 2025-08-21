Honor of Kings World: Everything we know

Based within the Honor of Kings universe, Honor of Kings World will take a fresh approach as an action-based RPG. With the number of heroes within the universe, players will be spoiled for choice. This can be seen in the official trailer, which showcases several heroes. They will likely have their own story to tell in this world as well.

Ad

Honor of Kings World will also feature a lot of co-op PvE mechanics, which will be part of boss fights. However, PvP cannot be disregarded as it has become a major part of many MMOPRGs in this day and age. Moving on to gameplay, we can see that each hero has a set of abilities that are used during combat. There's a lot of movement as well, and the general flow of things is rather seamless.

Ad

Trending

Based on the design aesthetics, it's evident that a lot of inspiration has been taken from Chinese culture, which has been translated into the aesthetics. This includes the overall world, characters, and enemies.

That said, here are the takeaway points as mentioned on the Honor of Kings World website:

Co-Op PvE and boss fights

Fight alongside HOK heroes and experience their iconic skill

Explore the life-like world of Primaera

Ability to build a home

Ad

Aside from the aforementioned pointers, there are a lot of variables that are still unknown. We're yet to get details about skills, gear, character development, and other finer aspects of the game. Here's more on Honor of Kings World and what we could expect to see soon.

Honor of Kings World is the latest RPG set in the HOK universe, but it's not yet ready

Characters are larger than life (Image via Tencent Games)

While we have some insights into what to expect, not much has been revealed, and that's not a bad thing. It's still a work in progress, but based on what has been revealed thus far in terms of combat, animation style, and other aspects, it looks stunning to say the least. We also know of eight locations that will be part of the world of Primaera: Here's the list:

Ad

East Aerfall Highlands : The highlands are scattered with remnants of a forgotten civilization, where Ancient Mechanoids and structures narrate the once-great history.

: The highlands are scattered with remnants of a forgotten civilization, where Ancient Mechanoids and structures narrate the once-great history. West Aerfall Highlands : Societies start their activities in Frostcloud Town, showcasing their unique talents. It is also home to Novar, the celebrated champion of the Enlightenment Trails.

: Societies start their activities in Frostcloud Town, showcasing their unique talents. It is also home to Novar, the celebrated champion of the Enlightenment Trails. Dreamweave Plains : The Harvest Fields are located next to Stargazing Range and Jixia Forehill, from which Students from Jixia often come here to apply what they've learned.

: The Harvest Fields are located next to Stargazing Range and Jixia Forehill, from which Students from Jixia often come here to apply what they've learned. Jixia Academy : One of the premier institutions of learning in the land of Primaera.

: One of the premier institutions of learning in the land of Primaera. Springbrook Plains : Students from across the sea gather here to begin their academic journey, while the Ancient ruins on the plains and wetlands serve as their initial testing grounds.

: Students from across the sea gather here to begin their academic journey, while the Ancient ruins on the plains and wetlands serve as their initial testing grounds. Stargazing Range : Stargazing Terrace is the prime location for observing the stars at moonrise.

: Stargazing Terrace is the prime location for observing the stars at moonrise. Underground : The grandeur of abandoned ruins is still evident despite the passage of time, and Adventurers who brave its dangers uncover obscure tales from bygone eras.

: The grandeur of abandoned ruins is still evident despite the passage of time, and Adventurers who brave its dangers uncover obscure tales from bygone eras. Dragon Valley: A dragon once fell here. Its skeletal remains now form a network of ruins.

Ad

Combat looks polished (Image via Tencent Games)

Each location in Honor of Kings World is rather unique and will give players a lot to explore once the game goes live. Speaking of which, there's no timeline in the pipeline as of now. We've only got the official reveal trailer, and that will have to suffice for the time being.

Ad

That's everything we know for now with regards to Honor of Kings World. We could get an update in the coming months, perhaps more details about combat, or maybe even a BETA run for players to try things out firsthand.

Read more MMO articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More