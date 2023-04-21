How to anoint Vengeant Cascade in Path of Exile

The meta for Path of Exile is constantly shifting. New and powerful mechanics are introduced, or new overpowered combinations are discovered. Sometimes they balance out, while other times, they are overshadowed by something more superior. Vengeant Cascade is a passive on the skill tree that recently went through a rework, leading it to become very powerful for any projectile-based build.

Its power and popularity have led many players to wonder how to acquire this. Even though it is a passive on the skill tree, it cannot be acquired by putting a skill point into it.

How to get Vengeant Cascade in Path of Exile

The basic method for getting a passive in Path of Exile is to simply grind experience until you level up and put a point in. However, Vengeant Cascade is a hidden passive that cannot be acquired with a skill point but rather requires anointing.

Anointing can be done on Rings, Amulets, and specific special Blight items while requiring the use of oils. Oils are randomly awarded to the player when they complete a Blight, a tower defense-like mechanic that can be encountered while mapping. They can also be dropped from Blight ravaged maps.

Depending on the combination of oil types, any anoints in the rings give a stat boost to the towers used in Blight. Anoints on amulets can activate any passive on the skill tree, including the hidden ones like Vengeant Cascade. The skill in question requires two golden oils and one amber oil. The oil ingredients for any passive can be seen by holding the alt button and hovering the cursor over it.

Golden Oils are the highest tier of oils, making them the rarest. You can grind many Blight encounters and Blight-ravaged maps to try and drop one. Investing in Blight-related passives in the Atlus Skill tree in Path of Exile tree should also help during this farm.

Additionally, you can also trade with other players and outright buy the oils. Golden oils will be in high demand due to the popularity of this anoint. Thus, you should find it expensive to buy.

Due to the scarcity and expense of the Golden Oils, it is advised not to anoint this on a weak amulet that you might want to upgrade soon. Instead, apply Vengeant Cascade to an amulet that your build will be using long-term. Golden Oils can also drop off from other loot sources, but that is even less likely.

Why is Vengeant Cascade so powerful in Path of Exile?

This passive makes it such that all the projectiles you fire will return to you while piercing through enemies in their path. Because it hits and damages enemies on its way back, it essentially doubles your damage. Builds like Lightning Arrow Deadeye can utilize this skill to their fullest while filling up the screen with projectiles.

