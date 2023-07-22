How to appear offline in World of Warcraft

As fun as playing games like World of Warcraft with your friends and loved ones, sometimes you might just want to enjoy a game alone. However, being an online title, everyone will ideally know when you come on. In WoW, this would be the case unless you know how to make yourself appear offline. As it is a Blizzard game, the platform usage is simplified.

Making yourself offline and being off the grid is extremely simple in World of Warcraft. Moreover, this works for all the other Blizzard games as it involves using the Battle.net application installed in your system.

Using Battle.net to appear offline in World of Warcraft

You can simply click on "Appear Offline" in Battle.net (Image via Activision Blizzard)

As mentioned earlier, you will be able to make yourself offline through your Battle.net profile. To do this, follow these steps:

Simply open the Battle.net software, and go to the top right corner of the page. Click on the drop-down button beside your username and profile picture. You should find that you are currently "Online" with a green circle. Select the "Appear Offline" option to finally complete the process.

It is this easy to make yourself offline in the Battle.net software. As mentioned earlier, this works for all other games by Blizzard Entertainment, such as the Diablo series. This will make sure that all your friends on Battle.net ideally find you offline, even while you are currently in-game and playing.

Limitations and fixes for this method

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



Here’s your updates from this week’s dev forums:



⚖️ Class Tuning for Paladins and Evokers

Latest Fury Incarnate PTR Dev Notes

☠️ WoW Classic Hardcore PTR Back Online

⚔️ Brawl with the Blues Rescheduled to 8/4



Read More: pic.twitter.com/BYxpiNinm7 Happy Friday! It’s Blues News!Here’s your updates from this week’s dev forums:⚖️ Class Tuning for Paladins and EvokersLatest Fury Incarnate PTR Dev Notes☠️ WoW Classic Hardcore PTR Back Online⚔️ Brawl with the Blues Rescheduled to 8/4Read More: blizz.ly/3QoOG1t

However, there are certain limitations to this method in World of Warcraft specifically. This method only prevents your friends from finding you online on Battle.net. However, if you are in the same guild as your friends in-game, they will notice your presence if they are online at the same time.

However, the only other way in which you can go totally off the grid in the game is by simply playing with a new unknown character. If you are in the same guild as your friends, make a new character.

This was everything you had to know regarding being offline in World of Warcraft. You can now appear offline in both Battle.net and the game effectively without any of your friends noticing.