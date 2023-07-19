How to unlock Naxxramas Secret in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft Patch 10.1.5 rolled out on July 11, bringing in new features and changes to the game. This patch brought nostalgia to the title's long-time fans as they reintroduced the old Naxxramas transmogs, allowing players to obtain Ancient weapons. Unlocking the Secrets of Naxxrama is one way of getting your hands on these prized possessions.

Before its current state, Naxxramas used to be a very difficult World of Warcraft raid with only a few powerful guilds able to complete this daunting task. Blizzard eventually opted to rework Naxxramas and made it the first raid in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

World of Warcraft guide: All you need to know about unlocking Naxxramas' Secret

Memory of Scholomance is required to unlock Secret of Naxxrama in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlocking the old Scholomance dungeon is a prerequisite for discovering Naxxrama's secret in World of Warcraft. Once finished, you can proceed to a tiny nook where Eva's journal is located. To access the old Scholomonace dungeon, right-click the journal, then read it.

After entering the Old Scholomance, enter the instance and make your way to Rattlegore in the dungeon's basement. There, you can locate the Cracked Argent Dawn commission, a very little item that can be looted in Rattlegore's room. It can be found in the first bone pile to the left of the door. Repair the item with one Righteous Orb and four Truesilver bars.

Defeat the Darkmaster Gandling to obtain Scourgestone in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kill the Darkmaster Gandling in Old Scholomance while wearing your new commission trinket. The quest Darkmaster's Scourgestone will begin if Gandling drops a Darkmaster's Scourgestone. You can receive Scourgestones once again after you complete this task and bring them into Duke Nicholas Zverenhoff in Light's Hope Chapel. From here, proceed to the live side of Stratholme.

When you first enter Live Stratholme, explore the area until you encounter an Eye of Naxxramas. These World of Warcraft NPCs are hidden around the area and will spawn whenever you take on specific creatures. When you kill these, you'll receive a Ward of Naxxramas drop, which gives you a two-minute Truesight bonus. Grab a Stratholme Holy Water from one of the supply crates dotted around the instance before using the Ward.

Toss Holy Water into the Dread Ward of Naxxramas (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Head to the entrance of Crusader's Cathedral and use your Ward of Naxxramas, then turn left. You should encounter a Dread Ward of Naxxramas beside the gates where you should toss your holy water. When a loud yell occurs, head to the Undead side of the Stratholme and kill Lord Aurius Rivendare.

The gate opens once Lord Aurius is defeated. If you accomplish the mission within five minutes, you get the opportunity to use the Argent Dawn Commission to burn the enemy.

Talk to Archmage Angela during the quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Make your way back to Light's Hope Chapel, and talk to Archmage Angela Dosantos. She consents to strengthen the Argent Dawn Commission, but depending on your Argent Dawn rank, it could cost some resources and money. The amount required to finish the task is based on reputation.

Honored: 6x Large Brilliant Shards, 5x Arcane Crystals, 1x Righteous Orb, 60 gold.

Revered: 3x Large Brilliant Shards, 2x Arcane Crystals, 30 gold.

Exalted: Free

The quickest way to go about this quest is to be exalted. However, if you lack the reputation to reach this, it is recommended to run both Scholomance and Stratholme repeatedly.

When you finish that World of Warcraft quest, you will obtain exclusive access to Naxxramas by earning the achievement Wards of the Dread Citadel. You can get entry to this area by using a ward by the Plaguewood in the Eastern Plaguelands.

World of Warcraft recently launched Patch 10.1.5 as part of the Dragonflight expansion.