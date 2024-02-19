How to breed Rayhound in Palworld

It is beneficial to breed Rayhound in Palworld as it's one of the best early-game Pals. Traveling is crucial to unlock the entire map of Palpagos Island. While you can get flying mounts early in your journey, they're not very fast. Greyhound is one of the fastest ground mounts that you can get in this game. So, getting this monster early on can be very useful.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to breed Rayhound in Palworld.

How to get a Rayhound egg in Palworld

Rayhound working at a base (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Rayhound is a very useful Pal in this game, especially with its unique Partner Skill—Jumping Force. You can get a Rayhound from a Huge Electric Egg. Like most other Pals, you can breed Rayhound in Palworld with a wide array of breeding combinations.

Best breeding combinations to breed Rayhound in Palworld

You can try out the following Pal combinations in the game to get Rayhound:

Breed Caprity with Penking

Breed Direhowl with Nitewing

Breed Incineram with Celeray

Breed Sweepa with Direhowl

Breed Surfent with Melpaca

Breed Incineram with Melpaca

Breed Surfent with Eikthyrdeer

Breed Elizabee with Rooby

Once you have a male and a female Pal of one of the aforementioned combinations, you can throw them in a Breeding Farm and let them work their breeding magic.

Breeding in Palworld is a very strange mechanic, as you can breed Pals of any species to get another one that belongs to an entirely different species. The offspring only carries the traits of the parent.

Besides the Pals, you'll need to set up a Breeding Farm, without which the Pals won't be able to give you an egg. You can unlock this technology as you reach Level 19. If you're struggling to level up, check out our guide on the best ways to gain XP fast in Palworld.

Easiest Pal combination to breed Rayhound in Palworld

Rayhound's Paldeck (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Direhowl and Nitewing are the easiest Pals to get your hands on that can help you breed Rayhound in Palworld. You can catch Direhowl beyond Windswept Hills, and this monster can be found in packs of two more often than usual. They will get aggravated as soon as you see them, so be ready for a fight.

Nitewing is one of the best Pals to catch early on in Palworld. You can find this bird close to where you spawn. It will be flying in the sky, so carrying a weapon that can shoot projectiles is advisable.

Once you have these monsters in your Palbox, summon them at your base and throw them in the Breeding Farm. Place a Cake in the Breeding Farm chest and wait a few minutes.

After the Pals finish breeding, you will get a Large Electric egg; incubating it will give you a Rayhound.

Check out our Astegon breeding guide that tells you everything you need to know to get your hands on one of the best Pals in Palworld.