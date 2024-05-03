How to buy ship in Sea of Thieves

To buy a ship in Sea of Thieves, you need to have a lot of gold in-game. Ships that are bought are called Captained Ships, and these will allow you to pledge the ships to a Guild, which then adds rewards at certain levels as you increase your Guild level. The ship-buying feature adds a personal flair to Rare's popular pirate title and is a fun addition to the game.

In this article, we will explain how you can buy ships in Sea of Thieves, and the prices associated with each of them. Keep reading to find out about how you can bring your own named vessel into the salty waters of Sea of Thieves.

Here's how to buy a ship in Sea of Thieves

Buying ship in Sea of Thieves (Image via Microsoft Studios)

When you buy any ship in Sea of Thieves, it is considered to be a Captained Ship. Buying a ship is a fairly easy process which you can do directly from the main menu itself. Here's how you can do it:

From the main menu, select Play, and then select High Seas.

On the next screen, select the My Ships option. This will take you to the Purchase Captained Ships menu.

option. This will take you to the menu. A menu should now open up which lets you select from the three types of ships in Sea of Thieves - a Sloop, a Brigantine, or a Galleon.

After you have selected the type of ship you want, your next task will be to name your ship.

Once you have named your ship, the price (in gold) will be deducted from your total gold, and the ship will successfully be added to your personal collection.

What are the prices of each ship in Sea of Thieves?

Prices of ships in Sea of Thieves (Image via Microsoft Studios)

Each ship has a different price when you want to buy it. Here is a list of the ships and their respective prices in Sea of Thieves:

Sloop : 250,000 gold

: 250,000 gold Brigantine : 375,000 gold

: 375,000 gold Galleon: 500,000 gold

Restrictions with buying ships in Sea of Thieves

Initially, you will be able to buy one ship from each of the three types available in Sea of Thieves. However, if you want to buy another ship of the same type, you will have to unlock the Legendary Title for your captained ship for the same type.

For example, if you already own a Brigantine named "MyBrigantine", and you would like to own another, you will need to unlock the Legendary Title for "MyBrigantine" before being able to buy another one.