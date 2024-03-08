What are Captained Ships in Sea of Thieves.

Captained Ships in Sea of Thieves are ships that have been bought by players and are also named in the same process. These vessels offer a lot more options than a typical chartered ship in terms of cosmetics and utility. Captained Ships unlock some new and exciting features that players looking to become a 'Pirate Legend' can surely utilize.

This article aims to take a look at what Captained Ships in Sea of Thieves are and what benefits they provide.

Captained Ships in Sea of Thieves: What are they?

A Captained Ship out on the high seas (Image via Rare)

Captained Ships in Sea of Thieves are vessels that have been bought and named by a player. When sailing on the high seas, these vessels can accumulate progression points alongside the regular reputation progression that pirates get. This helps players progress Milestones for their Captained Ship and unlock various titles.

The Milestones that players can progress with their Captained Ships are:

The Gold Seeker

The Voyager

The Emissary

The Hunter

The Feared

The Rouge

The Ill-Fated

Captained Ships in Sea of Thieves: How to get them

Buying a ship to commandeer in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

To buy a Captained Ships, you can select the 'My Ships' option from the 'Play' tab where you get the option. You will be given the option to buy a Sloop, Brigantine, or a Galleon.

Ship Type Cost in Gold Sloop 250,000 Brigantine 375,000 Galleon 500,000

Naming a ship after selecting one from the main menu (Image via Rare)

The game will then let you name the ship. It is to be noted that to rename an already-named Captained Ship, you will need to purchase a renaming deed from the Pirate Emporium with premium currency.

Captained Ships in Sea of Thieves: What benefits do they provide?

Trinkets inside a ship that serve as a customization option for a Captained Ship (Image via Rare)

Captained Ships in Sea of Thieves are very helpful because of certain features they unlock with them. Firstly Captain's Supplies available from the Shipwright at any outpost lets you add additional resources to the previously existing resources in a ship's barrels.

Secondly, Captained Ships in Sea of Thieves unlock a new group of NPCs called the Sovereign. They remove the hassle of having to sell different loot to all the different Emmisaries and let you sell every kind of loot to the Sovereign Vendor. The exception to these are reaper items that need to be sold at the Reaper's Hideout.

Thirdly, you unlock various cosmetic customization options like showcasing the name of the ship with cool crests that can be bought in the Pirate Emporium. You also get the option to put decorations and trinkets inside your ship to make it your own and set up a fancy ambiance.

