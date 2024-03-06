What are Captain's Supplies in Sea of Thieves?

Captain's Supplies in Sea of Thieves are a unique form of resource purchase that players are given access to upon becoming captain of a ship. Other than features like the ability to name a ship and track its progression, Captain's Supplies are a captained ship-exclusive way players can populate the resource barrels of their ship. These items are essential in making sure that a pirate is ready for whatever the high seas can throw at them.

This article aims to discuss what Captain's Supplies in Sea of Thieves are and how players can obtain them.

Captain’s Supplies in Sea of Thieves: Explained

Captain's Supplies in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

When players charter a ship for the high seas, they are given a set amount of resources on the barrels of their ships. These resources include cannonballs, firebombs, wood, bait, and fruits, to name a few. When players take on the high seas using a vessel that they captain, they can add more supplies to the default resources that come with the ship.

These extra resources are the Captain's Supplies in Sea of Thieves and are only available for a captained vessel. These can be purchased with some gold at the shipwright on any outpost and will be added automatically onto the barrels of a player's ship. This ensures that the supplies don't get lost if players are trying to fast travel on the high seas of Sea of Thieves.

Captain's Supply Cost in Gold Resources (Quantity) Cannonball Supply 3500 Cannonballs (x30) Wood Supply 2500 Wood plank (x30) Throwables Supple 3500 Firebomb (x10), Blunderbomb (x10) Fruit Supply 3500 Coconut (x12), Pomegranate (x8), Mango (x6). Pineapple (x4) Meat Supply (all uncooked) 1725 Chicken (x4), Pork (x4), Snake (x4), Shark (x3) Bait Supply 3500 Grubs (x10), Leeches (x10), Earthworms (x10)

How to access Captain's Supplies in Sea of Thieves

Players need a captained ship to purchase Captain's Supplies in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Captain's Supplies have a strict requirement that they can only be bought for captained vessels out on the high seas. Either the captain or members of that vessel's crew can talk to the shipwright on any outpost and buy them for that particular ship. The ship also needs to be close to the shipwright to be able to purchase these supplies.

To purchase a ship and captain it, players can spend 250,000 gold for a Sloop, 375,000 for a Brigantine, or 500,000 for a Galleon on the main menu. When sailing this ship, the owner can become the captain. Buying a ship is the first step to becoming a Pirate Legend by captaining your vessel and writing your destiny out on the high seas.

Before players purchase a second ship of the same type as the one they currently possess, they must first obtain a 'Legendary Ship' Title for that ship. A captained ship earns a 'Legendary Ship' Title when it reaches Class 50 in any ship alignment.

One thing players need to note is that they can view a ship's progression by going to the ship log, pressing Tab on the keyboard, and visiting the Ship Milestones section. This will help players keep track of the vessels they captain.

