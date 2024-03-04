How to get the Legendary Curse in Sea of Thieves

The Legendary Curse in Sea of Thieves is a coveted cosmetic that shrouds your pirate in an ethereal glow. Marking your in-game character as an elite and a true force to be reckoned with, acquiring it is no easy feat. This guide will help you navigate through perilous waters, revealing the secrets to unlocking the Legendary Curse.

So, raise your flag, sharpen your cutlass, and prepare to show your skill against bold pirates. The ultimate reward awaits — only if you can prove your mettle in the dreaded PvP modes.

How to obtain the Legendary Curse

The Legendary Curse, shimmering with emerald light and etched on your pirate's chest with the mark of Athena's Fortune, stands as a coveted symbol of prowess in Sea of Thieves. But before you can claim this ultimate pirate prestige, a path of challenge awaits. Here's what you need to do to get the curse.

Step 1: Embrace the PvP arena

Join the Guardians of Fortune from your ship (Image via Rare/ Illogical Gaming on YouTube)

The Legendary Curse is tied to the Guardians of Fortune faction, unlocked through their unique "Allegiance" system. Joining this battle-centric faction is as simple as casting your vote on the Hourglass of Fate in their ship's cabin. Unleash your prowess in thrilling PvP battles that test your skill and strategy in this game's arena.

Step 2: Achieve Allegiance Level 105

Increase your Allegiance to level 105 (Image via Rare)

Embarking on the relentless path to Allegiance Level 105 is the ultimate trial of your determination. Each victory secured in the PvP arena and world events and every fortune amassed propels you forward in the Allegiance system. Brace yourself for extensive journeys, exhilarating ship-to-ship battles, and the constant looming specter of failure.

Although any voyage and every action can earn you Allegiance points, engaging in PvP encounters, particularly skirmishing with Servants of the Flame vessels, grants maximum Allegiance levels.

Step 3: Claim Your Reward at the Pirate Legend Hideout

The curse is unlocked after reaching allegiance level 105 (Image via Rare)

Once you've conquered the Allegiance ladder and reached Level 105, your reward awaits. Journey to the Pirate Legend Hideout and seek out Legendary Luke. For a hefty sum of 500,000 gold, he will grant you the Legendary Curse. Let the emerald glow wash over your pirate, a testament to your victories and a mark of fear for your enemies.

Bonus

Here are some additional pointers to help you attain the Legendary Curse:

Consider joining a crew of skilled players for increased efficiency and support in PvP battles.

Utilize strategic tactics and cunning moves to outmaneuver your opponents. Master moves like the Plunge Attacks and animation cancels.

Optimize your ship and weaponry to maximize your combat potential.

Persistence is key. Don't be discouraged by setbacks, and keep your eyes on the ultimate prize.

