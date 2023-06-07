How to complete the Eriman's Pyre Stronghold in Diablo 4

There are plenty of places for you to visit in the land of Sanctuary in Diablo 4. Each area offers unique landscapes, interesting objectives, and exhilarating combat. One such area to visit and conquer in Diablo 4 is strongholds, each offering its own set of challenging objectives and beneficial rewards. A notable stronghold that has captured the imagination is the Eriman's Pyre in the Hawezar Region.

You can find this area in the northern part of the Hawezar Region. Clearing it rewards you with 100 renown, a new dungeon, and whatever resources and drops you can find while slaying the enemies within.

Clearing the Eriman's Pyre Stronghold in Diablo 4

The Eriman's Pyre stronghold can be found nestled in between The Writhing Mire and the Dismal Foothills.

Upon entering the area and reaching the center, you will notice that this village seems to have been set ablaze. Right in the middle is a massive pyre with a burning man standing atop. Surrounding the pyre are four Fiery Focus, which are connected to the pyre by a bright orange line. This branches further out into an impassable wall of flames, making sections of the village inaccessible.

Your first objective as Diablo 4's Wanderer will be to "Speak with the Spirit of the Pyre," so go ahead and interact with the burning man after clearing the enemies surrounding the pyre. The figure, named Eriman, will subsequently start speaking.

Once his monologue has concluded, your next objective will appear: "Slay the Fallen Overseer." Luckily, you won't have to look too far to find this enemy as it will literally crawl out from beneath the ground close to you. Once the Fallen Overseer has been killed, two events will happen. First, it will drop an item called Villager's Remains. Second, your objective will change to "Retrieve the Villagers' remains and use them to extinguish Eriman's flames."

Pick up the dropped remains and use them to extinguish one of the impassable flame walls by interacting with the Fiery Focus connected to it. The fire will disappear, and you can enter that section to complete your objective. Each Villagers' Remains can only be used once, and you must look for a fresh set in the newly accessible areas.

The remains are being held onto by an elite overseer similar to the first one you fought. However, several of Diablo 4's infamous mobs will be in the area, so be ready for a tough fight. Stay mobile and use your AoE attacks.

Once you defeat the elite enemy in each section, simply grab the remains and extinguish a focus. Do this until all four focuses have been extinguished and you've collected all of the Villagers' Remains. Upon picking up the fourth and final set of remains, your objective will change to "Extinguish Eriman's Pyre." Simply walk up to the massive pyre in the middle and interact with it. Doing so will cause the stronghold's boss to spawn, called "Duz'Agur, Eriman's Bane."

He will have some special attacks, which you must avoid. The first one is a spell that produces a targeted line represented by a trail of blood, that upon touch will deplete your health. He also casts multiple fireballs that originate around him.

Once this boss has been slain, Eriman's spirit will deliver a speech. From thereon, you can interact with the Wanderer's Shrine. Eriman's Pyre will now be officially conquered, checking another stronghold off your list.

Notably, one of Diablo 4's Altar of Lilith can be found by destroying a burnt wagon in the northwestern part of the village.

