You might wonder whether you can customize your character in Nightingale. After all, most RPG titles allow you to do so, and Inflexion Games' upcoming title falls under this category. Character customization is one of the core aspects that many people look forward to, as creating your avatar and altering it to express your personality is fun.

The answer to your query is yes, you can customize your character in Nightingale. However, the game's character customization works a tad bit differently compared to most other RPGs. Multiple steps provide a much deeper way to create your avatar before jumping into the Fae Realm.

This article dives into more details about what options are available to customize your character in Nightingale.

Steps to customize your character in Nightingale

Nightingale offers in-depth character customization (Image via Inflexion Games)

Inflexion Games' upcoming title lets you create your custom character before starting the game. You can play Nightingale solo or in co-op and can become the best-looking Realmwalkwer using the character creation.

Here are all the available options you will need to know while creating your Realmwalker.

Step 1

Archetypes: There are 78 default Archetypes or presets for you to choose from: 39 male and 39 female. Once you've made your selection, customize these to your heart's content.

There are 78 default or presets for you to choose from: 39 male and 39 female. Once you've made your selection, customize these to your heart's content. Age: After you've selected one of the default character presets, change the age of your avatar. The age selector lets you choose from 16 to 70 years old. You can also select your birth date.

After you've selected one of the default character presets, change the age of your avatar. The age selector lets you choose from 16 to 70 years old. You can also select your birth date. Voice: Change your character's voice via this option.

Change your character's voice via this option. Story: Select a backstory for your character.

Select a backstory for your character. Lineage: This part is tricky as you will have to choose your ancestors from your Great-Grandparents. Your looks will depend on this, so select the characters whose looks you will want to inherit.

This part is tricky as you will have to choose your ancestors from your Great-Grandparents. Your looks will depend on this, so select the characters whose looks you will want to inherit. Inheritance: Expanding on the Lineage part, select your looks based on your ancestors' appearances.

Step 2

This is where you can customize your character in Nightingale even further. You will be able to change facial features, hair colors, eye color, and a few more cosmetic changes, as you can do in most other RPG titles.

Step 3

Equip : This option lets you select your starting gear. The harder the difficulty, the fewer items you'll receive when you start the game.

: This option lets you select your starting gear. The harder the difficulty, the fewer items you'll receive when you start the game. Realm: This is your standard difficulty option. You can change this during the game, so don't worry.

This covers everything you will need to know about how you can customize your character in Nightingale.

Inflexion Games' upcoming role-playing game also boasts an open world. You can challenge the various enemies alongside other players or on your own and explore the Fae Realms. Nightingale will be available via early access on February 20, 2024.