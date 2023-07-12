How to defeat a Treasure Goblin easily in Diablo 4

The cunning, mischievous sneaks are back in Diablo 4. The game features some enemies from previous installments, but the Treasure Goblins are one the most anticipated foes. These little demons can be recognized by their large gold sacks, which you can steal by attacking them. They occur randomly and rarely across the map, so take them down when you see them.

Although Treasure goblins do not fight back, they tend to get away quickly once they start receiving damage. They can also summon portals to perform their quick getaway, so make sure to eliminate them quickly to score some sweet rewards. If you are lucky, you can get Legendary items from these creatures.

Diablo 4 guide: How to defeat a Treasure Goblin quickly

Treasure goblins are walking treasure, so it's not surprising that you rarely encounter them. However, you can spot little goblin icons on your mini-map when they are nearby. You can also hear a jangling of coins which is an indicator of their proximity.

There is also a secret goblin loot cellar that houses a bunch of Goblins for you to eliminate. These goblins contain significant rewards and are almost always guaranteed to drop top-tier items. These cellars are chosen at random, so they are even harder to find than your average Treasure Goblins. The only way to do so is to explore each cellar you encounter on your adventure.

Long-ranged characters have an advantage when killing these monsters. The goblins often move away from you in random directions, so melee characters may have some difficulty dealing with these creatures. However, it is not an entirely impossible task, as you can use crowd control spells like stun or freeze to immobilize these goblins.

Attacks with the Chill property are particularly effective because they can completely freeze an opponent and slow their movement. As soon as they are immobilized, you can unleash all your damage.

One trick is to lure these creatures against walls or dead-ends. Treasure goblins lose speed in confined spaces, so create an opportunity using these areas.

If you can't find opportunities to trap them in narrow spaces, you can use dashes and steel grasps to catch up on them in case they get farther away. It is important to close your gap because they summon an escape portal once they get far enough. You can interrupt this by attacking them again, but if the Treasure Goblin manages to completely open the portal, you will permanently lose it.

It is also important to use high-damage spells and AoE (Area of Effect) abilities. By using burst damage, you can quickly eliminate these foes and obtain your rewards. They absorb a lot of damage, thus you must utilize your greatest DPS attacks to eliminate them. Meanwhile, AoE abilities are particularly useful for multiple goblin spawns, as you can tackle them simultaneously. These are very much applicable once you find the secret goblin loot cellar.

Treasure Goblins are especially important in the end game, where legendary items are highly needed. They are the quickest way to get your hands on these prized possessions, and if you have some time to spare, you can actively hunt for these monsters in cellars and dungeons.

