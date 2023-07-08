All Diablo 4 Hawezar cellar locations and how to complete them

Diablo 4 offers numerous challenges and events to keep players immersed in the game. You can explore expansive dungeons, traverse historic ruins, and travel through hauntingly gorgeous landscapes, learning new skills and earning rewards along the way. Each challenge provides a different gameplay experience. For those who seek quick and rewarding gameplay, cellars are the perfect adventures to venture on.

In the game, cellars are small rooms that house various enemies. Though some cellars might host events, clearing all creatures in the area is often the main objective. There are multiple cellars in each region of the game, and this guide will go through its specific locations in the Hawezar region.

Diablo 4 guide: All Hawezar cellar locations and how to complete them

Hawezar houses 30 cellars for players to explore (Image via d4planner.io)

Hawezar is one of the five regions in the game. It is characterized by its snake-infested swamps, which witches and zealots call home. As the primary zone for Acts V and VI, Hawezar is often the last zone in Diablo 4. It comprises a total of 30 cellars which are mostly found within its borders.

Cellars in Blightmarsh

Bleak Basement

Slimy Cavern

Strange Refuge

Swarmed Mineshaft

Cellars in Dismal Foothills

Bloodpox Infestation

Cinder Shack

Feeding Den

Mountain Storeroom

Cellars in Fethis Wetlands

Cursed Cabin

Dark Catacomb

Desecrated Cellar

Swamped Hideout

Cellars in Forsaken Coast

Aya’s Hideaway

Fetid Hive

Tidal Burrow

Waterlogged Grave

Cellars in Rotspill Delta

Decaying Cavern

Flooded Burial Pit

Shipwreck Shack

Swamp Hovel

Cellars in The Writhing Mire

Mire Hideout

Sunken Hut

Swamp Nest

Tormented Pit

Cellars in Toxic Fens

Rotting Cave

Shoreside Shack

Toxic Mine

Cellars in Umir Plateau

Commandeered Lodge

Holy Refuge

Rocky Burrow

To complete a cellar, players must fulfill the specific objective assigned to that particular instance. The goals in cellars are frequently straightforward, comprising activities like clearing all monsters or defeating a tough elite foe. The cellar will be noted as completed on the minimap once you have finished the task, signifying your success.

Cellars can also host events that offer extra duties or obstacles to overcome inside the cellar. You receive additional loot and benefits for completing these events.

Players are rewarded with a treasure chest containing a variety of riches after successfully finishing a cellar. The chest's contents may include equipment, such as weapons, armor, accessories, and priceless crafting supplies. There may be common, rare, or even legendary items among the loot found in the chest.

However, remember that you cannot earn Renown points by finishing cellars. A player may decide to bypass Cellars and concentrate on tasks that award Renown points if their main objective is to gain Renown, which is a gauge of reputation and advancement in Diablo 4.

Cellars can be completed in a short amount of time, hence the perfect choice for those who want brief bursts of action or to acquire extra rewards. This gives players a rapid and focused gameplay experience in Diablo 4.

You can read this article to find out more about the cellar locations in other regions.

