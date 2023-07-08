All Diablo 4 Hawezar cellar locations and how to complete them

Diablo 4 offers numerous challenges and events to keep players immersed in the game. You can explore expansive dungeons, traverse historic ruins, and travel through hauntingly gorgeous landscapes, learning new skills and earning rewards along the way. Each challenge provides a different gameplay experience. For those who seek quick and rewarding gameplay, cellars are the perfect adventures to venture on.
In the game, cellars are small rooms that house various enemies. Though some cellars might host events, clearing all creatures in the area is often the main objective. There are multiple cellars in each region of the game, and this guide will go through its specific locations in the Hawezar region.
Diablo 4 guide: All Hawezar cellar locations and how to complete them
Hawezar is one of the five regions in the game. It is characterized by its snake-infested swamps, which witches and zealots call home. As the primary zone for Acts V and VI, Hawezar is often the last zone in Diablo 4. It comprises a total of 30 cellars which are mostly found within its borders.
Cellars in Blightmarsh
- Bleak Basement
- Slimy Cavern
- Strange Refuge
- Swarmed Mineshaft
Cellars in Dismal Foothills
- Bloodpox Infestation
- Cinder Shack
- Feeding Den
- Mountain Storeroom
Cellars in Fethis Wetlands
- Cursed Cabin
- Dark Catacomb
- Desecrated Cellar
- Swamped Hideout
Cellars in Forsaken Coast
- Aya’s Hideaway
- Fetid Hive
- Tidal Burrow
- Waterlogged Grave
Cellars in Rotspill Delta
- Decaying Cavern
- Flooded Burial Pit
- Shipwreck Shack
- Swamp Hovel
Cellars in The Writhing Mire
- Mire Hideout
- Sunken Hut
- Swamp Nest
- Tormented Pit
Cellars in Toxic Fens
- Rotting Cave
- Shoreside Shack
- Toxic Mine
Cellars in Umir Plateau
- Commandeered Lodge
- Holy Refuge
- Rocky Burrow
To complete a cellar, players must fulfill the specific objective assigned to that particular instance. The goals in cellars are frequently straightforward, comprising activities like clearing all monsters or defeating a tough elite foe. The cellar will be noted as completed on the minimap once you have finished the task, signifying your success.
Cellars can also host events that offer extra duties or obstacles to overcome inside the cellar. You receive additional loot and benefits for completing these events.
Players are rewarded with a treasure chest containing a variety of riches after successfully finishing a cellar. The chest's contents may include equipment, such as weapons, armor, accessories, and priceless crafting supplies. There may be common, rare, or even legendary items among the loot found in the chest.
However, remember that you cannot earn Renown points by finishing cellars. A player may decide to bypass Cellars and concentrate on tasks that award Renown points if their main objective is to gain Renown, which is a gauge of reputation and advancement in Diablo 4.
Cellars can be completed in a short amount of time, hence the perfect choice for those who want brief bursts of action or to acquire extra rewards. This gives players a rapid and focused gameplay experience in Diablo 4.
