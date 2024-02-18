Skull and Bones is an online game, and you can't expect others to play nice in a game that is about pirates. However, can just disable Text Chat in Skull and Bones if you don't want to listen to them. This will allow you to block out any other pirates who might try to tilt at you or trash-talk you. But you might have some trouble trying to figure out how to disable that feature.

Hence, this article will show you how to disable Text Chat in Skull and Bones, along with the World or Group Chat.

Here's how to disable Text Chat in Skull and Bones

Let's take a look at how you can disable Text Chat in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

Disabling Text Chat in Skull and Bones is fairly simple. There are two ways to do this, and we will be taking you through both. Follow the instructions below for the first method:

Pause the game and navigate over to Settings.

Select the Interface option.

Now, toggle Text Chat to Off. You'll get the option to turn this feature on or off under Interface.

It is important to note that turning off Text Chat also disables Ubisoft's server error notifications. So, you might want to consider turning it off if all the notifications contribute to the clutter on your screen. You can also disable Text Chat through Quick Settings in-game. Here's how:

Head over to Chat Panel.

Press the F2 key on PC, Triangle on PlayStation, or Y on Xbox to bring up the Quick Settings menu.

Toggle Text Chat to Off. The aforementioned menu will let you enable or disable this feature.

You now know how to enable or disable Text Chat in Skull and Bones.

How to disable World or Group Chat in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is beautiful (Image via Ubisoft)

As mentioned earlier, disabling Text Chat in Skull and Bones also eliminates Ubisoft's server error notifications. If you're someone who wants to make sure that things are running smoothly at all times, then this might be a dealbreaker. Luckily, the game also gives you the option to only disable the World or Group Chat.

This is just as simple as disabling the Text Chat. The World or Group Chat can be disabled through the Quick Settings menu or under the Interface option in Settings. The feature can be turned back on from either place. Disabling World or Group Chat will not allow you to see texts sent by other players. But, you will still receive any server error notifications, which will help you stay in the loop.

Now that you've learned how to disable these two functions, you can block out the noise and focus on your conquest of the seas.

Check out our other articles covering Skull and Bones:

How to get Ethereal Ashes in Skull and Bones || How to get Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones || Sentinel Cutter in Skull and Bones