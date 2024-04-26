How to download Fallout 4 Next-gen update: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5

Bethesda has released a Next-gen update for Fallout 4 that many fans will likely find exciting. Recently, the title has received a lot of attention, thanks in part to the growing popularity of the Amazon Studios live-action series, Fallout. The update is available on platforms such as the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Epic Game Store.

Those interested in learning more about how to download the Fallout 4 Next-gen update can check below.

How to download Fallout 4 Next-gen update on PC

Ways to download the Next-gen update on PC (Image via Studio Wildcard)

On the PC, the Fallout 4 Next-gen update can be downloaded on Steam or Game Pass. Players who have the title in their library can go ahead and get the patch. Here's what you need to follow these steps to download the Next-gen update on Steam:

Go to your Library on Steam or Game Pass for PC.

Find the game's name on the list.

Right-click on it.

From the dropdown menu, select Properties.

Click Update.

The title is updated automatically once you choose "Updates." Under the "Automatic updates" section, check the box next to "Always keep this game updated." Players must note that if they have a stable Fallout 4 modlist on their PC, they may want to hold off on downloading the update to protect it.

How to download Fallout 4 Next-gen update on Xbox

Ways to download Next-gen update on Xbox (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

If you own the title on Xbox One, this update will automatically upgrade your game to the Xbox X|S version. Follow these steps to download the Next-gen update on Xbox Series X/S:

Go to the home screen on your Xbox Series X/S.

Select My Games & Apps.

Choose Manage.

Select Updates.

Look for the game in your game library.

Download the update.

It's important to know that once you upgrade, you won't be able to return to the game's old version.

How to download Fallout 4 Next-gen update on PlayStation 5

Next-gen update and how to download it in PS5 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

If you purchased Fallout 4 from the PlayStation Store, the update should install automatically.

Here’s how to download Next-gen update on PlayStation 5 manually:

Navigate to the home screen and locate the title.

Press the Options button on your controller.

Select "Check for Updates."

Players who have a physical copy of the title for the PS4 can get this patch for free. Here's what they need to do:

Insert the disc into your PS5.

Go to the Game Hub.

Select the three dots, then choose "View product" to access the free update.

Keep the disc in the console, even if you're playing the game on PS5.

