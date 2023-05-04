How to easily complete Monument Maintenance Daily Quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Among the new World of Warcraft: Dragonflight daily quests is Loamm’s Monument Maintenance, which can be frustrating for players as one cannot quickly complete it. The steps are fairly tedious, and there’s currently no way to speed up the process. However, it does reward players with a Clinking Dirt-Covered Pouch. This typically contains Unearthed Fragrant Coins, Niffen reputation, and Dragon Isles supplies.

If you’re looking for relatively easy daily quests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Monument Maintenance isn’t hard, but it can be frustrating to deal with. Here’s what you need to know in this latest addition to the WoW 10.1 update.

How to complete Monument Maintenance Daily Quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

In Southwest Loamm, you’ll occasionally see a daily quest pop up in Zaralek Cavern - Monument Maintenance. This is one of the more frustrating quests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, even though the enemies that spawn here are not exceptionally difficult.

Completing this quest gives you 25 Loamm Niffen reputation, but you also receive a Clinking Dirt-Covered Pouch as of writing. Unearthed Fragrant Coins can be used to trade for chests containing Shadowflame Crests, which are key to upgrading your gear during the 10.1 update of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Upon arriving in the zone for Monument Maintenance as a daily quest, you’ll be tasked with completing a statue missing an Arm and Weapon, Head, and Orb. These parts must be individually carried to the statue and connected to it by activating it. This is when players may become frustrated with this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight quest.

Aside from only being able to carry them one at a time, you cannot shapeshift or dragonride with the said pieces, as the parts will be dropped to the ground. This also happens when you initiate combat.

Furthermore, these parts only spawn one at a time. While working on Monument Maintenance in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you must find one part, take it back, and get the next part shortly after it spawns. Some players have reported it as a bug, but there are three parts to get individually. It may be that players are not locating all three pieces.

Monument piece locations

Arm/Weapon: 58.63, 72.48

58.63, 72.48 Head: 62.72, 72.43

62.72, 72.43 Orb: 62.36, 69.47

You can find the Arm/Weapon at the Sundered Flame Camp to the right of the two flags where Ebyssian and Emberthal are. You will notice a wagon and some crates. If you face the building behind the statue, you can also see a ledge with pillars on it and some crystals to the left. That’s where the Head is.

For the Orb, look at the twin waterfall by the left side of the main building. If you head underwater, you’ll see the Orb for the Monument Maintenance daily quest in the game.

This particular daily quest is frustrating, but with the right coordinates and locations, it should be easier to complete, receive rewards, and advance with your World of Warcraft adventures.

