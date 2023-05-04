How to easily complete Rolie Polie Molie World Quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new Zaralek Cavern zone has many world quests, such as Rolie Polie Molie. While many involve killing enemies or doing things to aid the Niffen, this particular world quest has confused some players, and others have noticed some issues worth addressing. Thankfully, this particular quest is not too hard to complete. If you have been to Loamm and unlocked World Quests, you could potentially see this on your map.

The Rolie Polie Molie world quest takes place right outside of Loamm. Upon talking to Olie, you will resemble one of the Niffen and begin the task of collecting Snail Slime for this new World of Warcraft: Dragonflight faction. Here’s what you need to know about this new quest.

What to do for Rolie Polie Molie World Quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Upon arriving in Loamm in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will quickly unlock World Quests for this new section of the world. Zaralek Cavern is a massive underworld, and the Rolie Polie Molie quest can spawn outside the city. It’s easy to spot, and you have to speak to Olie to trigger it.

Currently, the reward for Rolie Polie Molie is 30 Bonus Flightstones, which is needed to upgrade your gear alongside the various Shadowflame Crests you will accrue throughout your adventure.

To begin this quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, speak to Olie, and he’ll transform you into a Niffen. Your UI will change, featuring three abilities: Jump, Dig Faster, and Burrow Deeper.

Jump is your primary way to get Snail Slime, Dig Faster makes you move faster, and Burrow Deeper puts you back underground. Burrow underground and bop the snails that con yellow (non-aggressive snails). This will make them spawn some Snail Slime.

But if you do this too often, the snails will begin to aggro you and attack your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight character. You can keep going around while aggroed and continue to work on the Rolie Polie Molie quest, but they will repeatedly damage your character. To make this safer, don’t pick the same snail more than a few times.

After about three attempts, they will aggro - keep an eye on the debuffs on the snails. At three, you risk being attacked. It’s safer to burrow twice and find other snails until the debuff wears off.

Some players have reported that this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight quest is bugged if you use the addon ElvUI. If you notice problems while using it, disabling the add-on will make the daily quest completable.

This is a simple daily quest in WoW. If you need a few extra Flightstones, taking part in Rolie Polie Molie is a great way to get some without much effort and aid the Niffen.

