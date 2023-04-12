How will Flightstones work in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update was one of the biggest expansions that Blizzard's popular MMORPG has received in recent months. With the latest chapter introducing plenty of new content and features regularly, there's certainly a lot that players can look forward to, especially when season 2 is right around the corner. Alongside the new playable content, Dragonflight season 2 will also introduce new currencies into the game, which act as resources to help you scale your character into the late game.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



March 9th: Embers of Neltharion PTR

March 21: Return to the Forbidden Reach



Preview Season 2 here: 2023 Roadmap Update:March 9th: Embers of NeltharionPTRMarch 21: Return to the Forbidden ReachPreview Season 2 here: blizz.ly/3ZAeU2A 2023 Roadmap Update:March 9th: Embers of Neltharion ➡️ PTRMarch 21: Return to the Forbidden ReachPreview Season 2 here: blizz.ly/3ZAeU2A https://t.co/ubv2tyi2T8

One such currency is the Flightstones, which you will be able to obtain as you make your way through the game and complete some of the various side quests and missions once the new season officially drops. Unfortunately, there has been some confusion as to how Flightstones will work in the MMO. Luckily, the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight roadmap, which was released a month ago, sheds some light on how to make use of this new currency.

Using Flightstones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2

To put it simply, Flightstones will be a form of currency in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that will allow you to upgrade your season 2 PvE equipment. The Flightstones, according to the developers, will have a season-specific role, which means that the Flightstones that are used to upgrade gear in one season is likely to differ from the required currency in the next one.

With the currency making its way into the game with the new season, many players will be looking to get their hands on this useful resource in order to grow more powerful in the game.

To obtain Flightstones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will need to take part in dungeons, raids, weekly events, as well as world quests. Most activities will net you a small amount of this resource, but this can be increased if you're completing these quests on higher difficulties.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



Use this as your LFG thread to group up and farm the Forbidden Reach! Still need this Gooey Snailemental mount?Use this as your LFG thread to group up and farm the Forbidden Reach! Still need this Gooey Snailemental mount?Use this as your LFG thread to group up and farm the Forbidden Reach! 👇 https://t.co/ErzJ2ZTHRS

Season 2 of Dragonflight officially goes live on May 9, 2023, but will be preceded by a major 10.1 update, which will be dropped a week before, on May 2, 2023. The upcoming 10.1 patch has been titled the Embers of Neltharion update and will be the first major update that the Dragonflight chapter has received ever since it went live earlier this year.

To get started with your Flightstone collection, you'll be required to wait until the new season officially goes live. Along with the new currency, the season will also be introducing the Zaralek Cavern as well as a new Dragonriding mount.

Poll : 0 votes