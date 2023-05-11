How to easily farm Everburning Key in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Everburning Key is an item that you can farm a few of every week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You need three of these to unlock the Secured Shipment Cache, which is available just once a week on a character. It’s a potentially excellent way to get new gear, flightstones, and a variety of other useful items. Thankfully, it’s incredibly easy to spot when one of these events is going down, and what you need to do only takes a minor time commitment.

If you’re curious about what the Everburning Key is, and what it can do for your characters in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, we’ve got you covered. It will take a little bit of work, but it can certainly be worth it.

Where is the Everburning Key in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

While taking part in update 10.1’s Fyrakk Assaults in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will be able to open a weekly chest. This Secured Shipment Cache can be unlocked once a week on each character, but it can potentially be worth the time put into it - but you need Everburning Keys.

In addition to flightstones, gold, and other useful currencies, it can also drop incredibly useful catch-up gear for your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight characters. Once you have three Everburning Keys, you can unlock the Secured Shipment Cache, and here’s how you do that.

Each week, you’ll see a Fyrakk Assault somewhere on the Dragon Isles. It’s very easy to see - it has a massive dragon skull symbol. Fly to that area to take part in the World Quest that is aligned with the event.

Start killing enemies in this area, and pick up the Ward of Igira items they drop - you need five of these. When you have them, find a Suffision Crucible (marked on the map), and use them to spawn the Elites that will appear.

They drop Wards of Fyrakk, and you’ll need five of those too. This is one of the last parts to getting an Everburning Key in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and if the area is packed with people, it’s going to be incredibly easy.

Take the set of Fyrakk Wards, and use them on a Suffision Mold (marked on the map as well), and that will spawn one more powerful elite. Defeating them will net you an Everburning Key. Once you’ve got three of these, you can open the Secured Shipment Cache, which is also labeled on your map. They do look like a large chest, so they're easy to spot.

You aren’t guaranteed to get 402 item level Epics from these treasure chests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. However, it’s worth doing to try and scoop up some catch-up gear on your alts, or even if you have item slots in your main character that could use an upgrade. Either way, taking part in this event is a short, but sweet use of your time to aim for upgradeable gear.

