There’s still time for players to gear up ahead of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.1. While there are plenty of ways to get ready and gear up your main character and your alt, one way stands out ahead of all the others. The more reliable way is having a guild that will drag you through Mythic Raids and Mythic+ dungeons and trading your gear. Since not everyone will have access to an easy route to gearing, this will be your best.

The time it takes will vary, depending on how lucky you are, but it will also allow you to gear up multiple characters at once. In about an hour or two, roughly half my inventory was filled with Primalist gear for not just my Paladin but my Warlock, Evoker, Mage, Shaman, and Rogue.

The best way to gear up your characters in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight ahead of patch 10.1

I’ve previously written about the Primalist Gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and its efficiency. It’s a catch-up mechanism for players who haven’t had the time to grind gear or want to level up their alts. It can drop virtually anywhere in the Forgotten Reach, but one way is better than the others.

This is the War Creche method of gearing. You need to be level 70 and have access to the Forbidden Reach. Players don’t need to do all the quests in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight region to gear up, either.

You can get there, hop on your dragon, and get to work before the 10.1 update drops. The only catch is that you want as big a group as possible.

Open the “Premade Group” tab (H, click Dungeons & Raids, click Premade Group).

Click Custom.

Click Find a Group.

In the search tab, type War Creche.

Join the group, and fly to the Old Weyrn Grounds

You won’t always see a group for War Creche, though. The best times are when your server is busy. For me, it works best around after 11 am EST (Bloodscalp) or anytime in the evening in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

When you join a group, fly down into the War Creche area (X: 53, Y: 57), and tag every enemy you can.

I did this on a Retribution Paladin because I can spam abilities and easily tag almost every enemy. It was much harder on a Demonology Warlock. That said, you can do this in almost every class, depending on how you build your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight classes. This is the best way to gear up.

Loot the mobs and collect every single piece of Primalist catch-up gear. You can also get Forbidden Knowledge to upgrade this to Level 395 gear. It dropped here faster than anywhere else for me. If you want to farm Zskera Keys, they drop here frequently too.

It made this so much faster to gear up. You keep running this loop as long as you like - or until the group disbands. Then you can find another group or start one yourself.

You can unlock every piece of Primalist gear here - from weapons to trinkets. Since this gear is bind on account, you can transfer it to your alts. Unfortunately, the Forbidden Knowledge drops are not. You can also trade this gear among people in your raid group, provided both parties tagged the monster in question.

Once you're here, the grind can begin in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Games)

This way, you can help your friends and fellow raiders, and they can, in turn, help you build up your gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This is, without a doubt, the best way to gear up ahead of patch 10.1. You can then convert this into raiding tier gear. If you’re short of item level ahead of the next update, short of Mythic+ and Mythic Raids, this is the best place to go.

