How to easily farm Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4

The further you progress to the Diablo 4 endgame, the more you can get your hands on a fair bit of rare crafting resources to help you make the most of the build they are going for. Upgrading your armor and weapons is a big part of min-maxing your character for the late game, which is why players are always searching for some of the best ways to farm the rarer resources.

One such resource that you will be able to acquire as you make your way through the open world of Sanctuary is the Forgotten Souls. While they are one of the core resources for the late-game grind, they are not that easy to come across, and many in the community have a hard time consistently farming them in the game.

Today’s guide will therefore go over some of the best ways to farm the Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4.

Best ways to farm Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4

To be able to earn Forgotten Souls consistently in Diablo 4, you will first be required to reach Level 50 and then unlock World Tier 3. It will unlock the Helltides, which are events that you can participate in to get your hands on a fair amount of Forgotten Souls.

Once a Helltide event starts, you will be required to,

Make your way to the areas on the map that have turned red. You must start mining all the available Screaming Hell Veins and defeat all the Harbingers and Elites. Upon completing these, you will be able to obtain a bit of Forgotten Souls as well as Abberant Cinders.

Aberrant Cinders can also open Tortured Gift of Mysteries chests in the Helltide events. These chests contain the highest number of Forgotten souls. Their spawn points are hard to come by during the event, but the community has made a map you can look into. You will need 175 Abberant Cinders to open each chest.

Moreover, it’s important to note here that Tortured Gift of Mysteries chest will span per area per Helltide event in Diablo 4. As the event spans two areas, you can open at least two chests before the event concludes.

Additionally, Tortured Gift of Mysteries chest respawns in new positions at the start of a new hour. Hence, if you get your strategies right, you can open four of these chests every time you take part in the event.

It’s important to remember that while Tortured Gift of Mysteries chests is the best source of Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4, the amount of resources it offers goes up considerably when you move from World Tier 3 to World Tier 4.

Poll : 0 votes