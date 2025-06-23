Farming is one of the 13 Professions you can take up in BitCraft Online. It allows you to prepare and plant seeds, tend to crops, harvest, and process farmed crops. In short, if you want to relax or relive the golden era of Farmville, this is your chance to do so. It'll take a while to set things up, but once you understand the basics, this job is a breeze.

Considering the title is out in early access, a few aspects of Farming could change over time. As such, some information provided in this article may eventually become outdated or irrelevant. That said, for now, here is how to farm in BitCraft Online.

Farming in BitCraft Online

Make the most of Farming to get raw materials (Image via Clockwork Laboratories, Inc.)

Farming lets you cultivate plants, which are used as materials for other Professions such as Tailoring, Cooking, and Scholar. You'll be able to brew and concoct life-saving potions, grow plants used in the production of cloth, and make some scrumptious revitalizing tea.

There are two Stations you will need to interact with while leveling your Farming Profession in BitCraft Online: Farming Station and Farming Field. Here's what each one does:

Farming Station

This is where you start on your Farming journey. Using the Farming Station, you will be able to turn Waste Food into Fertilizer that your crops will need to grow. Once the crop is fully grown in the Farming Field, you'll need to use the Farming Station to extract the seeds and materials from it.

Farming Field

Using the Farming Field, you'll be able to plant seeds and use Fertilizer to eventually grow crops. This is a Passive Station, which means you won't be getting any XP. This could change in the future, but for the time being, don't expect XP for growing something in the field.

In addition to the Farming Station and Farming Field, the Farming skill makes use of the Hoe. This is how you will create your initial Farm Plot, which will need Fertilizer. There are different types of Fertilizer, and when you try to plant a seed, you'll need Fertilizer of the same tier for it to sprout and grow.

Additionally, all plants above Tier 1 will also require Water. If you're wondering how to get your first seeds in BitCraft Online, you'll have to forage for them. Once these are grown, you can then slowly progress to Tier 2 plants by planting five Tier 1 plants in a single pot. It'll take some time, but the effort will be worth it in the end. Here's a breakdown of the entire process:

Forage bushes to obtain Plant Seeds and lavender flowers to get Basic Flower.

Create Basic Fertilizer at the Farming Station using the Basic Flower.

Combine the Fertilizer and Plant Seeds at the Farming Field to grow a Basic Wispweave Plant.

Use the Farming Station to extract the Basic Wispweave Seeds and Rough Wispweave Filament from the Basic Wispweave Plant.

You can now use the Basic Wispweave Seeds to grow the Basic Wispweave Plant at the Farming Field.

While Farming is a long process, it's not too complicated to master once you've done it a few times. Since it's interconnected with other Professions, it's worth looking into.

