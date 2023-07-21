How to farm Brutal Malignant Ichor in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 is packed to the brim with content, and you are liable to accumulate tons of enticing loot in the process. There are many other intertwining gameplay systems that you can leverage to gain an edge in the myriad battles against swarms of ferocious enemies. Season of the Malignant further introduces some new items for you to craft.

This new Diablo 4 season features Malignant Hearts that provide powerful buffs and stat bonuses to your character. Ichor is one of the crucial components that can be used to craft these hearts. There are four types of Ichor, one of them being Brutal Malignant Ichor.

How to obtain Brutal Malignant Ichor in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant?

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant consists of new items to collect, including Brutal Malignant Ichor. You can find them in two ways. By clearing out various events or partaking in Malignant Tunnels.

Before you proceed to farm for it, you must know that Malignant Hearts and Ichors are categorized into various types like Wrathful, Devious, Brutal, and Vicious. Delve into this guide which highlights all the Malignant Heart types.

Furthermore, Ichors can be used to craft Invokers as well. Brutal Malignant Ichor is one of the key components in creating Brutal Malignant Invoker. As the name suggests, these are utilized to invoke any formidable foe in the tunnels.

To begin farming for Brutal Malignant Ichor, you can start by slaying corrupted/malignant enemies. These have a high chance of dropping Ichors. Note that the drops are random in nature, so you might obtain the desired component early or it might take some more effort.

Brutal Malignant Ichor can be used to craft certain invokers (Image via Diablo 4)

Upon progressing through the seasonal quests, you will encounter new areas termed Malignant Tunnels. These spots will pit you against countless corrupted adversaries with varying strengths. You can clear out these tunnels and accumulate sufficient Brutal Malignant Ichor.

Another great technique to farm for Brutal Malignant Ichor is to partake in World Events. You can refer to this extensive article ranking all the World Events. You will come across many enemies within these events and defeating them increases the likelihood of acquiring the desired Ichor.

You can try clearing out World Events (Image via Diablo 4)

Alternatively, you can head to Cormond’s Wagon once you have a sufficient amount of Malignant Hearts. You can choose to salvage the excess or unwanted hearts to obtain some Ichors in return.

It is therefore ideal to have a robust build to tackle the various enemy types in the seasonal content. You can refer to this guide for the best Rogue build for Season of the Malignant. It is potent even in end-game activities and PvP.

Diablo 4’s new season ushers in some changes and rewards for you to obtain. Similar to many games, this title features a battle pass system enabling you to earn rewards upon reaching certain tiers. You can delve into this guide, highlighting all the battle pass rewards, including free and premium ones.