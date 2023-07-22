How to farm Devious Malignant Ichor in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant introduced a number of new features and content for players to experience. Among these additions are items called Ichors, which are fresh crafting resources that Blizzard released with Season 1. It is one of the base materials for crafting Malignant Hearts, another feature launched recently. Players will want to farm Ichor as soon as possible because Malignant Hearts is the latest gameplay mechanic.

For those overwhelmed by the new season's content, fret not, as you will be gradually introduced to these features via the season's quest line. The Malignant Hearts mechanic will be explained in detail at the beginning of the first questline, and this guide will help you further comprehend it.

Diablo 4 guide: How to easily farm Devious Malignant Ichors

There are four types of Malignant Hearts and Ichors (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Malignant Hearts are the latest addition to Diablo 4's new gear system, which offers powerful enhancements to your equipment. There are four types of Malignant hearts, each with a specific power offering—Vicious, Devious, Brutal, and Wrathful. These hearts can be crafted using specific types of Malignant Ichors.

To obtain Malignant Ichor, you can either salvage Malignant Items at Cormond's Workbench or farm them by slaying corrupted enemies.

You can start farming Devious Malignant Ichors by eliminating corrupted or malignant foes. Ichors are likely to drop from these. Keep in mind that because the drops are random, you might be able to get the needed component right away, or it can require more work.

You can farm Devious Malignant Ichors in Malignant Tunnels in Diablo 4 (Image via mapgenie.io)

The seasonal tasks also require you to clear out the tunnels filled with corrupted enemies. The Malignant Tunnel system is made up of six dungeons that are dispersed around Sanctuary. These are specialized dungeons where you can farm Malignant Hearts and Ichors. These are highly repeatable, so you can maximize your Ichor yield by resetting it.

In these dungeons, you will encounter different types of Malignant item drops. You can capitalize on this by salvaging unwanted Malignant Hearts in any Cormond's Workbench on the map.

You can obtain Malignant Ichors in World Events in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Aside from clearing Malignant tunnels, participating in World Events is another excellent way to farm for Brutal Malignant Ichor. In these events, you will encounter many corrupted enemies, and taking them out enhances your chances of getting Ichor.

It is important to note that you cannot target farm Devious Malignant Ichor since it's unknown whether a certain type of monster drops this item exclusively. It is also not recommended to farm in the open world because you have low chances of obtaining it in regular monsters.

After gathering enough Devious Malignant Ichors, you can craft several items, including Caged Hearts and Devious Malignant Ichors. Delve into this guide to know more about crafting Caged Hearts. Note that crafting hearts often require other Ichor types, so you must farm Brutal and Vicious Ichors using the same method.

Season of the Malignant went live on July 20, featuring massive changes and addition to Diablo 4's gear system. Check this article to learn more about Malignant Hearts.