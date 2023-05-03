How to farm Platinum medallions easily in Destiny 2 Guardian Games

Guardian Games in Destiny 2 is about collecting medallions by completing different activities. There are four different medallions that players can acquire in the game. These are converted into points when deposited on the podium at the Tower. At the end of the event, the class with the highest points wins the event. Platinum medallions are the hardest to earn, and they're only obtainable through a specific set of activities.

Having said that, here's how players can farm Platinum medallions easily during the Guardian Games.

Best Platinum medallion farm in Destiny 2 Guardian Games

This Platinum medallion farm is fairly easy and works best if you do it solo. To do this, you only need to head to Eva Levante and pick up a Neptune Platinum Contender Card. This will set you back 1500 Glimmer and task you with killing a specific type of enemy.

When it comes to Neomuna, two basic types of enemies spawn in this region, namely Cabal and Vex. Either way, you can load up one of the legendary replayable Lightfall campaign missions and play them. If you're tasked with killing Vex enemies, head into the Breakneck mission. There's a segment where you must clear a hall full of Vex enemies. As long as you don't damage the boss in this room, the Vex keep spawning, making it an effective Vex farm spot.

In case you're tasked with Cabal enemies, you can either load up the very first campaign mission from the replayable mission list or make your way to the Terminal Overload activity. While the activity features some Vex enemies, most ads are Cabal. What makes this activity more interesting is the fact that the next activity starts within a few seconds of the first activity ending, so you can technically farm a Platinum Contender Card here.

Once you've met the required number of kills, claim the card, head over to the Tower to deposit your medal, and repeat the process. At any given point, you'll only be able to hold one Platinum Neptune Contender Card, so feel free to pick up some other Neptune related cards from Eva Levante to farm multiple medallions at once in Destiny 2.

You'll also end up farming the Guardian Games event card fairly quickly in Destiny 2. There are a decent number of Triumphs on the card, and you must complete them all if you want to unlock the Champ seal for yourself.

To conclude, Guardian Games is an annual event that will run until May 23. The event will end a few hours before the weekly reset, and the servers will probably go down in preparation for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

Poll : 0 votes