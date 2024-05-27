How to find and catch Duskwing Butterfly in Palia?

The Duskwing Butterfly in Palia is one of the most challenging bugs to catch because of its specific spawn location and the limited timeframe of its appearance. It's essential for a variety of quests, and you can also gift it to certain romanceable NPCs in Palia to increase their friendship levels. Additionally, acquiring this bug is necessary to unlock several rare achievements in the game.

This guide covers everything you need to know about catching the Duskwing Butterfly, including its spawn locations and uses.

Where to find the Duskwing Butterfly in Palia?

The Dragon Shrine is located in Maji's Hollow. (Image via Singularity 6)

The Duskwing Butterfly only spawns in the Maji's Hollow area, near the Dragon Shrine, located northeast of the Kilima Village. However, it only appears between the hours of 3:00 am to 6:00 pm.

How to catch the Duskwing Butterfly in Palia

Standard Smoke Bombs are used to daze bugs. (Image via Singularity 6)

To capture a Duskwing Butterfly in Palia, you'll require several Standard Smoke Bombs. However, before equipping them, you'll need a Belt, which can be obtained by progressing through the story. Subsequently, you can upgrade the Belt to higher rarities after acquiring their recipes and meeting the prerequisite Bug Catching level requirements.

Even the lowest rarity Makeshift Belt is sufficient for capturing a Duskwing Butterfly. Nevertheless, higher-quality Belts can enhance the catch rate significantly.

Once you've obtained a Belt, craft Standard Smoke Bombs at a Worktable using the following items:

One Clay

One Sundrop Lily

If you've progressed sufficiently through the story, you'll likely already have the Standard Smoke Bombs. However, it's recommended to craft a few extra, as the Duskwing Butterfly will attempt to flee as soon as it's alerted.

Once you've located a Duskwing Butterfly, continue throwing Standard Smoke Bombs to daze it. This might require several attempts. Once dazed, walk up to it to catch it.

Uses of the Duskwing Butterfly in Palia

The Duskwing Butterfly can be gifted to a variety of NPCs. (Image via Singularity 6)

Here are the different uses for the Duskwing Butterfly in Palia:

Achievements:

Kilima and Bahari Bug Collector

Master Kilima and Bahari Bug Collector

Gifting:

You can gift Duskwing Butterflies to Auni, Elouisa, and Jel to increase their friendship levels.

Quests:

Tomala's Pin: Bug Catching option

Bug Catching option Kenyatta's Pin: Bug Catching option

Bug Catching option Mysterious Brew

That's all you need to know about capturing the Duskwing Butterfly and everything related to it in Palia.

