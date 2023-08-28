All romanceable NPCs in Palia

Palia, the enchanting virtual world developed by Singularity6, offers an immersive gaming experience with a chance at digital romance. Within the picturesque landscapes of Palia, you can go beyond building friendships with Non-Playable Characters (NPCs)—all you have to do is complete the quests, gift them items according to their likes, and have occasional chats with them. Once your friendship level increases to level 3, you can gift these characters a box of chocolates and start your romantic journey.

Here's a comprehensive guide to the romanceable NPCs in the game, revealing the keys to their hearts and the joys of pursuing these virtual relationships.

Tish, Tamala, and all the other romanceable NPCs in Palia

1) Tish

Tish (Image via Singularity 6)

Tish, the extraordinary furniture crafter, not only helps you decorate your home but also brings a touch of cottage core vibes to Palia. With her shop filled with fabulous furnishings, Tish offers an opportunity to beautify your living space and perhaps even your heart. Tish's preferences are:

Pearl

Green Pearl

Silk Thread

Blueberry Pie

2) Tamala

Tamala (Image via Singularity 6)

Tamala resides in Bahari Bay, spending her time in the woods gathering ingredients for her enchanting potions. Her mysterious and aloof personality adds an element of intrigue to her character, making her romance route a rewarding challenge. Tamala's preferences are as follows:

Radiant Sunfish

Long-Nosed Unicorn Fish

Shimmerfin

Leafstalker Mantis

3) Reth

Reth (Image via Singularity 6)

Reth, the fun-loving and smooth-talking resident cook at Ormuu’s Horn, is your gateway to the culinary world of Palia. From recipes to cooking-related furniture, Reth's affection could open doors to both culinary expertise and love. However, one thing that Reth hates is bugs. You may give him one if he requests it, but he will likely reject it in other situations. Reth's preferences are:

Apple Jam

Cream of Tomato Soup

Dari Cloves

Apple

4) Nai'o

Nai'o (Image via Singularity 6)

Nai’o, the older brother of Auni, is a hardworking young man who tends to his family's farm with a sense of reliability and dedication. His affections can be won by those who appreciate his commitment to his family and the land. Nai'o loves the following:

Iron Bar

Steak Dinner

Blueberry Jam

Stalking Catfish

5) Jina

Jina (Image via Singularity 6)

Jina is one of the first characters you meet when the story begins. Her curiosity is boundless, and she is always on the lookout for new discoveries. Join her in unearthing artifacts and clues to the past, and you might just uncover a romantic connection that spans the ages. Jina's preferences are:

Mutated Angler

Dari Cloves

Mushroom Soup

Rainbow-Tipped Butterfly

Radiant Sunfish

6) Jel

Jel (Image via Singularity 6)

Jel, the town tailor with an eye for fashion, offers more than just stylish outfits. Befriend him, and you'll learn about the inspirations behind his creations. Giving his shop a visit will unlock several premium outfits for your character in the game. Jel's preferences are:

Willow Lampray

Pearl

Green Pearl

7) Hassian

Hassain (Image via Singularity 6)

Hassian, an enigmatic expert hunter and tracker, roams the woods with his loyal dog, Tau. Hassian is an expert in tracking and hunting although he is not much of a talker. His mysterious demeanor and specialized skills make him a challenging but intriguing candidate for a romantic journey. Hassian's preferences are:

Proudhorn Sernuk Antler

Azure Chapaa Tail

Dispel Arrow

Iron Bar

8) Einar

Einar (Image via Singularity 6)

Einar is an ancient being with mysterious origins, adding an air of mystique to Palia. Einar can be a sweet fisherman usually found at the Fisherman's Lagoon during the day. You can engage in conversations about fishing and pebble collections to unlock the depths of Einar's enigmatic heart. Einar's preferences are:

Any Shiny Pebble

Mottled Gobi

Stormray

Fathead Minnow

Fisherman’s Brew

Vampire Crab

Flow-Infused Plank

9) Kenyatta

Kenyatta (Image via Singularity 6)

Kenyatta, the spunky daughter of Kilima’s mayor, adds a touch of youthful energy to Palia. Despite her rebellious streak, winning her heart could lead to a connection that transcends societal expectations. Kenyatta's preferences are:

Proudhorn Sernuk Antler

Meaty Stir Fry

Leafstalker Mantis

Alligator Gar

Fairy Mantis

Palia goes beyond traditional gaming by incorporating the element of romance into its narrative. As players befriend and build relationships with these romanceable NPCs, they uncover layers of depth and emotional connection.