Palia: Complete fishing guide

Palia is a cozy MMO with a vibrant art style that entices many players to try out its current open beta. You are liable to come across a plethora of content in this game ranging from farming to mining and much more. This title allows you to play at your own pace and partake in activities that jive well with you. Among these, fishing is one of the pleasant activities you can invest your time in.

Palia presents a ton of gameplay mechanics that can take a while to get accustomed to. Fishing, in particular, can pose a small challenge, especially when starting your journey in this game. Additionally, you must know aspects like fishing rods, repair kits, and more.

A comprehensive guide to fishing in Palia

Palia is a new cozy MMO that you can delve into solo or team up with friends. Many activities like farming, foraging, mining, cooking, and more will keep you occupied for a long time. Fishing is also a rewarding experience since many fish species can be obtained for cooking various dishes.

You must first progress the story to a point where you receive a letter from a character named Einar. You can then interact with him to learn about fishing gameplay mechanics in detail.

You can learn the basics of fishing via a tutorial with Einar (Image via Palia)

You receive a Makeshift Rod that can be used for fishing in the myriad water bodies scattered across the game world. Einar can be found near the Fisherman’s Lagoon area. If you are new to the game, feel free to peruse this guide outlining the five best beginner tips and tricks.

You can refer to the following pointers to fish efficiently:

You can cast the rod when you come across a water body. Use the left click to alter the distance of the cast and release the button once you are satisfied with the range.

You will have to wait a while before any fish grabs the bait. Once it does, a bracket-shaped reticle will denote it.

When the reticles turn green, you are safe to reel in the fish with the help of holding the left mouse button.

Fish tend to wiggle often, so stop reeling until the marker is green. Reeling in when the fish is out of bounds will damage the rod.

Feel free to reel in the fish when the reticle is green, and you will obtain it when the reel reaches closer (release left click) to your in-game character.

You must reel in when the marker is green (Image via Palia)

You can use baits on your rod to obtain rarer fish. You can either use Worms or Glow Worms to engage in fishing and acquire varied species of fish. You will be able to acquire some fish types without using bait as well.

All Palia fishing upgrades

There are superior versions of the fishing rod that you can use. Each type of rod requires specific materials to be crafted. Additionally, you will need to buy their respective recipes before being able to craft them. You can check out this list of five ways to earn money quickly in this game.

These are the types of rods you can use:

Standard Rod (Fishing Level 3): You can craft it using Makeshift Rod, five Copper Bars, and 20 Sapwood Plank.

You can craft it using Makeshift Rod, five Copper Bars, and 20 Sapwood Plank. Fine Rod (Fishing Level 6): You can create it with the help of five Iron Bars, ten Heartwood Plank, and a Standard Rod.

You can create it with the help of five Iron Bars, ten Heartwood Plank, and a Standard Rod. Exquisite Rod (Fishing Level 9): This can be crafted using Fine Rod, two Palium Bars, and 5 Flow-Infused Plank.

Fine Rod is a superior fishing rod (Image via Palia)

You must keep an eye on the health of your fishing rods. You can mend them using repair kits which can be crafted at any of your worktables. Navigate to the blacksmith to use gold directly or spend the crafted repair kits to mend the fishing rods.

Palia is in the beta phase and can change over time until it eventually releases. The game is confirmed to launch only on Nintendo Switch and PC. It may arrive on other consoles if it receives positive feedback.