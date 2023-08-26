Palia Maji Market event date, activities, rewards, and more

Palia is one of the more unique takes on the broad MMO-lite genre. Instead of focusing on character-building and combat, this game from former Riot Games developers in Singularity 6 revolves around community-building and construction. The title takes a number of pages out of the Stardew Valley playbook, where the gameplay loop is centered around gathering, harvesting, crafting, and resupplying.

Currently available as a free-to-play MMO only on PC, the Palia open beta servers went live earlier this August. To give its budding player community an early boost, the developer has teased its first upcoming live event.

Seasonal or celebratory events are a staple for MMOs of all subgenres, and this should have even more mileage for a game that diegetically simulates a small-town community. The upcoming event is named Maji Market, officially described as "a lively night market brimming with small-town spirit and flair."

Palia Maji Market event start date

Expand Tweet

Palia is an MMO where you can simply decompress as much as you might in Animal Crossing. To account for its demographic, the timing window of its first-ever live event is also generous. Maji Market begins on August 29, 2023, and ends on September 26, 2023.

The almost month-long uptime will ensure all open-beta players get several chances to claim the even-exclusive rewards.

Palia Maji Market participation explained

Maji Market will not be difficult to locate (Image via Singularity 6)

When Maji Market rolls around, everyone who logs in will receive a mail from Eshe, the town magistrate, revealing how they can participate. Mails are sent to the mailbox on your housing plot, which you have to load into separately.

The fairgrounds where the event will be hosted can be found on the eastern edge of Kilima Village. The player menu will also have its own separate Event tab, where a rundown of the important things about the night market events can be found.

It will include a handy map to direct you towards the fairgrounds, as well as a shortlist of quests and how you can get started with them.

Palia Maji Market events and rewards

Maji Market will be home to numerous activities (Image via Singularity 6)

Palia Maji Market is reminiscent of the many seasonal events that Stardew Valley players might be familiar with. Other than limited-time vendor items, these events involve unique minigames and quests you can take on for one-time rewards.

Joining these activities and succeeding will net you stamps on your stamp card, which can be used to claim over 50 unique prizes. The festivities will include new NPC quests and interactions, which can either be competitive, such as a wild Chapaa chase, or non-competitive, such as firework displays. Rewards include Gold, Renown, and themed items.

Those who might miss the event will gain additional chances to claim some of these items in later updates, as Singularity 6 assured in a blog post.