How to find Ivory Keys in The Division 2

Ivory Keys are one of The Division 2’s core elements that allow you to find different in-game resources. These keys unlock a special chest found in the White House.

It goes without saying that the rewards obtained from them are quite special (read more to find out about them), and getting all eight keys could be an arduous task.

That being said, you can get all the Ivory Keys with some prior knowledge. Thanks to the community, knowledge about obtaining them became public as soon as they were introduced in The Division 2.

Read on to find out how to get them and then use them to unlock the special crate in the White House location.

Getting all the Ivory Keys can be a time-consuming process in The Division 2

Different enemies are present in The Division 2, and the difficulty of taking them down is often dictated by what you can get in return.

That’s the case with Ivory Keys as well. Since they’re quite precious, you’ll have to take down secret Hunters to earn these keys.

You’ll have to move to specific locations and perform certain activities to make a Hunter spawn.

Hunters are level 35 bosses, which can be a major headache.

After a Hunter spawns, kill it for an Ivory Key to spawn.

Do note that there are 12 Hunters you can kill, but each encounter will only spawn one Ivory Key.

You’ll also need to kill a Hunter in your own game. It was possible to get a key by joining another player’s game, but Massive Games have since patched it.

You’ll also have to kill these hunters in Midas/Revenant and Death/Phantom/Cross/Diamond encounters.

Taking down the Hunters will be difficult, even in a group. It’s best to take your time trying to get these keys and unlock the chest in the White House location in The Division 2.

After getting all eight Ivory Keys and unlocking the chest in the discussion, you’ll get a Shield Splinterer – F2000 Assault Rifle. It’s best to open the chest after reaching World Tier 5 to obtain it with the highest possible gear score.

However, you can open it earlier if you’re desperate, but you'll then have to invest your in-game resources to improve his performance later on.

The chest also contains a bonus gun camo for the Shield Splinterer and a Hunter’s Axe backpack trophy. These keys and all the additional efforts will be worth it only if you’re a fan of assault rifles in The Division 2.

