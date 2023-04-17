How to find Tasty Hatchling’s Treat and complete Dryadic Remedy quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update introduced several new features to the popular MMORPG, which included a ton of additional quests and missions. One such quest that players are having a hard time completing is A Dryadic Remedy, where they're tasked to “Find or Cook a Tasty Hatchling’s Treat.” While it isn't exactly a difficult mission to complete, many community members seem to be having trouble with it as the quest doesn't provide direct pointers and hints as to what must be done to obtain the item.

Furthermore, there are no location hints as to where the Tasty Hatchling’s Treat can be found and the game doesn't provide any suggestions about the ingredients required to cook it. As a result, it’s not entirely surprising that players are stuck on this mission and having a hard time figuring out what they need to do next.

Today’s guide will go over some of the things that you must do in order to obtain the Tasty Hatchling’s Treat and complete A Dryadic Remedy in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Completing the A Dryadic Remedy quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Completing the A Dryadic Remedy quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is incredibly simple if you know where to look. As the quest asks you to get your hands on a Tasty Hatchling’s Treat, finding the item is easier said than done.

To obtain this quest item, you will be required to make your way to the Little Scales Daycare after picking up the quest from Valdrakken’s Emerald Enclave. Fortunately, you won't have to travel too far to obtain a Tasty Hatchling’s Treat, as it can be found in the main city of the Dragon Isles itself.

After activating the quest, you will need to make your way to the Little Scales Daycare and reach the 9.54, 56.42 coordinates in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. At this location, you'll find the quest item located behind a bookshelf in a barrel.

Once you've obtained the item, you will then be required to make your way to the 66.87, 58.70 coordinates, and search for the duckling there. You can then right-click on it and feed it the Tasty Hatchling’s Treat to successfully complete the A Dryadic Remedy quest.

Once the duckling is fed, make your way back to Thalendra and obtain the quest rewards, which will be 100 Reputation with the Valdrakken Accord and the cooking recipe to make Tasty Hatchling’s Treat. Additionally, completing this quest will net you the “Honorary Dryad” title, which is a temporary title that expires after a period of 24 hours.

