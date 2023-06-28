How to get Ashava Barding in Diablo 4

Defeating World Bosses is one of the most difficult tasks in Diablo 4. However, they are also the most rewarding. Getting rid of powerful enemies in the game will reward players with valuable loot items which can be used for their specific builds. Killing these enemies will also help level up faster in the game. There are currently three World Bosses spread across the Sanctuary in Diablo 4: Ashava the Pestilent, Wandering Death, and Avarice the Gold Cursed.

Their exact locations can be tracked with the help of the World Map. Given how dangerous these monsters are, they should always be tackled in groups to maximize your chances of winning.

How to unlock the Ashava Barding mount armor in Diablo 4

Mounts in Diablo 4 allow players to easily travel across the Sanctuary realm. It is much more convenient and faster than traveling on foot. These mounts are equipped with cosmetics known as mount armor. Although these do not serve any specific purpose, they can be an interesting addition.

As mentioned before, defeating World Bosses in Diablo 4 is extremely rewarding. It allows you to get hold of several useful pieces of equipment in the game. One such example is the Ashava Barding mount armor. As understood from its name, this item can be achieved as a reward after killing Ashava the Pestilent. Once you are done, you receive the Reins of Ashava drop.

Achieving this feat can be extremely tricky and time-consuming. Given how infrequently World Bosses appear in the game, it might take a while for you to come face-to-face with Ashava. Moreover, the Ashava Barding mount armor is an extremely rare drop.

Tips on how to defeat Ashava, The Pestilent, easily in Diablo 4

Ashava, the Pestilent, is one of the most difficult World Bosses you will encounter in Diablo 4. This enemy type is stacked with powerful moves, which makes it extremely dangerous. This behemoth emerges from a hole in the ground and instantly starts attacking you. Defeating this monster will require a solid support system of players who will match your every move.

This monster has some statement moves you must steer clear of. Ashava is known for launching sweeping attacks on the ground with its claws. It is also famous for letting out violent thuds on the ground and spewing poison occasionally. These attacks might be daunting at first, but if you avoid the areas of effect during the attack, you can shun them.

When Ashava nears its death, it combines these attributes and rigorously attacks the players. You need to continuously attack him at this point to cause maximum damage and avoid getting hit by the deadly offense. Once you are accustomed to the moves, it becomes easier to defeat him.

Poll : 0 votes