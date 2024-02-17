How to get Bombardier Padewakang in Skull and Bones? Blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more

The Bombardier Padewakang in Skull and Bones is a rather well-rounded ship to get your hands on early. While nowhere near as powerful as the Hullbreaker Brigantine, it is still a solid choice for players lacking the requisite Infamy level needed to craft more exotic ships. The Bombardier Padewakang in Skull and Bones has a blueprint that can be found in the Telok Penjarah region of the game.

Read on to learn more about the location of the same, as well as the various materials required to craft it.

How to obtain the blueprint for the Bombardier Padewakang in Skull and Bones

Purchasing the Bombardier Padewakang blueprint (Image via YouTube/Just Random Stuff)

The Bombardier Padewakang in Skull and Bones can be crafted using a blueprint obtained via the Black Market. Thankfully, this particular blueprint requires a rather modest Brigand I Infamy level in order to craft it. Simply progress through the game’s many main and side quests to raise your Infamy level quickly.

Readers will have to make their way to the Shipwright within Telok Penjarah, present within the North Indies. It is located approximately 16,400 meters northeast of the Saint-Anne region.

The blueprint can be purchased for 4,950 Silver. It is also possible to obtain this blueprint, free of charge as part of a contract reward.

How to craft the Bombardier Pakewakang in Skull and Bones

Speaking to a Shipwright (Image via YouTube/Just Random Stuff)

After collecting the required blueprint, the Bombardier Pakewakang can be crafted immediately by submitting the following set of materials to the Shipwright at the Pirate Den:

18x Ironwood Plank

15x Steel Ingot

15x Fine Ramie

4x Shellac

4x Crude Saltpeter

2,880 Silver

Refer to the in-game Codex for the location of these materials.

Once crafted, the ship can be used immediately and further modified to your taste. The ship is excellent for taking out multiple mid to low-level enemies in the game and is also suitable for carrying an impressive amount of cargo.

Base stats for the Bombardier Padewakang in Skull and Bones

The Bombardier Padewakang (Image via YouTube/pablo1713)

The Bombardier Padewakang possesses the following stats in Skull and Bones:

Type : DPS

: DPS Base Rank : S

: S Speed : 11 kn

: 11 kn Hull Health : 37,000

: 37,000 Stamina : 100

: 100 Perks : Detonate

: Detonate Cargo : 70,000

: 70,000 Trimming Speed : 14 kn

: 14 kn Brace Strength : 7,400

: 7,400 Furniture Slots : 4

: 4 Loadout Potential: Bow, Stren, Broadsides and Auxiliary

Skull and Bones is a third-person, action-adventure naval warfare title released by developer Ubisoft Singapore and publisher Ubisoft. The game began development way back in 2013, after the success of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, aiming to bring the pirate seafaring adventures offered by the game in its own standalone format. The game was released worldwide on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.