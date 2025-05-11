How to get a Diablo 2-themed Loot Filter in Path of Exile 2

Being able to see what loot you want through the Loot Filter customization is one feature in Path of Exile 2 that most players appreciate. This reduces the on-screen clutter and potentially saves your game from crashing in high-level areas. It can also be used to change the look of loot drops. Now, a Reddit user has shared a custom filter inspired by Diablo 2 loot drops.

Along with the color scheme, there are also custom sound effects that will leave you feeling nostalgic. Let’s check out how to get and install the Diablo 2-themed Loot Filter on PC.

Where to get Diablo 2-themed Loot Filter in Path of Exile 2

Loot Drop with the Diablo 2 theme (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Diablo 2-themed Loot Filter was a long time in the making. As per the user, u/Deep-Discount1272, they have been working on the filter since Path of Exile 2 was launched. Featuring 40 different sound effects, it changes the visuals of loot drops in PoE 2 to match the Diablo 2 color scheme.

We tested out the filter, and it works well. Note that it is currently customized for the Monk build. It is also advised to make changes as per your requirement before importing/downloading.

Console gamers may have to sit this one out as the filter requires custom sounds. While the Loot Filter can be installed on consoles, there is currently no way to add custom sounds. If you must use the filter, one thing you can do is turn off the sound on all item drops.

How to install Diablo 2-themed Loot Filter in Path of Exile 2

Essence drop with the Diablo 2 theme in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you’ve previously installed a Loot Filter on PC, it shouldn’t be a problem. If not, follow the steps below to download and install it:

Download the filter by pressing Export to PoE, renaming and selecting ‘Sync or Download’. Open C:\Users\(user profile)\Documents\My Games\Path of Exile 2\ Paste the downloaded file inside the folder. Download the custom audio. There will be 40 different sound effects in the drive. Unzip the sounds and paste them in C:\Users\(your username)\Documents\My Games\Path of Exile 2

To make the filter work, you will need both the filter and audio. If this method is too complex, you can skip steps 1 to 3 by selecting the Sync and exporting the filter directly to your Path of Exile account. Then follow steps 4 and 5 to install custom sounds.

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More