How to get the Diablo 4 Dragoon's Path mount armor for free

The Dragoon's Path mount armor is finally available in Diablo 4 and can only be applied on mounts. Despite being a role-playing game (RPG), the title focuses heavily on cosmetics. Besides armor, players can also choose to decorate their mounts. Although the customization isn't diverse in this case, the available options are good enough.

Currently, mount armor and cosmetics offer no gameplay advantage. While they offer a visual effect, it's unclear if the former will affect combat in the game's later seasons. That said, here's how you can get the Dragoon's Path mount armor in Diablo 4.

How to unlock the Diablo 4 Dragoon's Path mount armor

There are two methods in which you can get mount armor in Diablo 4. The first is by acquiring them through drops in the game. These rare drops can be obtained by defeating some of the most obscure enemies.

Alternatively, you can purchase these cosmetics from the in-game item shop, although you will have to shell out platinum for them. However, when it comes to the Dragoon's Path mount armor, all you need to do is head to the item shop and scroll down until you see it in the store.

Click on the icon and make the purchase. On the purchase tab, you'll see that it costs 0 Platinum, meaning it's available for free. Upon purchasing it, make your way to one of the stables in the game, and you should be able to apply the armor on your mount directly.

This pack also contains two different trophies that you can equip on your horse. Just like the armor set, these trophies have no special buffs associated with them and are purely cosmetic in nature.

Note that you will need to unlock these mounts before you can equip all these cosmetics. To unlock the mount, you will have to make your way to Act IV in the campaign storyline.

Once you've unlocked the mounts, you should be able to access them across all characters, provided you skip the campaign. Otherwise, you will have to go through the tedious process of making your way to Act IV before you can start using them on your new character.

That said, the Dragoon's Path mount armor is available for free until December 26, 10 am PT. So make sure you play the game and claim it before it leaves the store for good.