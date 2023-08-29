All Diablo 4 mounts drop locations

In the diverse and treacherous world of Diablo 4, mounts serve as more than mere modes of transportation - they are reflections of your achievements and tenacity. Each mount holds a unique story, both in its acquisition and the battles it will accompany you through. From the sprawling plains of Kehjistan to the chilling expanses of Fractured Peaks, these mounts are waiting for daring adventurers to claim them.

In this guide, we'll delve into the diverse array of Diablo 4 mounts and their drop locations, ensuring you're well-equipped to acquire these majestic companions for your adventures.

Exploring all the mounts in the game and their drop locations in Diablo 4

1) Awoken Warded Mustang

Awoken Warded Mustang (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Awoken Warded Mustang stands as a testament to your commitment to Diablo 4. To obtain this impressive mount, you'll need the Tier 90 Reward from the Premium Battle Pass. This majestic creature comes at a price of 1,000 Platinum or $10 USD.

2) Bloody Steed

Bloody Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Bloody Steed is a coveted choice for those who relish the chaos of Fields of Hatred PvP. Found in Kehjistan and Dry Steppes, this mount can be acquired from the Unconventional Steed Armor vendor in Denshar and Alzuuda. The cost of entry will be 100,000 Red Dust.

3) Bloody Bay Steed

Bloody Bay Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Kehjistan region hides a gem in the form of the Bloody Bay Steed. This mount has a chance to drop from monsters and loot chests within the zone, making each encounter exhilarating. Additionally, be on the lookout during The Gathering Legions events for a shot at obtaining this beauty.

4) Bloody Liquid Steed

Bloody Liquid Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Venture into the Echo of Hatred dungeon nestled within the Fractured Peaks to discover the Bloody Liquid Steed. This unique mount is dropped by the fearsome Echo of Lilith, making every conquest of this dungeon a chance to ride into battle with style.

5) Brigand's Steed

Brigand's Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Brigand's Steed offers a sense of unpredictability as it holds the chance to drop from any monster or loot chest in the Sanctuary. This versatility makes it a potential reward for daring adventurers exploring various corners of the world.

6) Buckskin Bay Steed

Buckskin Bay Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kehjistan is a rich source of mountains, and the Buckskin Bay Steed is no exception. Like many mounts in this region, it has a chance to drop from monsters and loot chests. Keep an eye out during The Gathering Legions events in Kehjistan for an increased chance to obtain this mount.

7) Caldeum Steed

Caldeum Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Caldeum Steed presents a unique opportunity for those venturing into Nightmare Dungeons. As a rare loot drop, it adds an extra layer of motivation to conquer these dungeons and claim the mount as your own.

8) Cavalier's Steed

Cavalier Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Cavalier's Steed remains a mystery, ready to emerge from any monster or loot chest in the Sanctuary. This element of surprise adds an air of excitement to every battle and exploration.

9) Decaying Steed

Decaying Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Decaying Steed adds an intriguing touch of darkness to your collection. This mount has a chance to drop from Treasure Goblin loot, providing an extra incentive to engage these elusive creatures.

10) Dustback Steed

Dustback Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Dry Steppes holds the secret to obtaining the Dustback Steed. With chances to drop from monsters and loot chests, this mount is a symbol of your conquests in this arid region. Don't miss the opportunity during The Gathering Legions events either.

11) Endurance

Endurance arrives as part of the Penitent Dragoon cosmetic set available at Tejal's shop. With a price of 1,600 Platinum or around $16 USD, this set not only enhances your character's appearance but also grants you the Endurance mount.

12) Executioner's Steed

Executioner's Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Executioner's Steed lurks, waiting for its chance to drop from monsters and loot chests anywhere in the Sanctuary. This mount showcases your prowess across various landscapes.

13) Granite-Coat Steed

Granite-coat Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Scosglen offers the Granite-Coat Steed as a prize for the daring. With chances to drop from monsters and loot chests in this region, it remains a hidden gem awaiting discovery.

14) Grey Steed

Grey Steed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In any settlement or city with a Stable, the Grey Steed stands ready for those seeking a more conventional means of transportation. The Stablemaster vendor offers this mount for a price of 20,000 Gold, which increases with your level.

15) Grisly Calico Steed

Gristly Calico Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Grisly Calico Steed is an enigma, its zone and source shrouded in mystery. Uncover its secrets as you progress through the main campaign in the world of Diablo 4.

16) Ingot Steed

Ingot Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tejal's shop presents the Ingot Steed as part of The Weight of Gold cosmetic set. For 1,600 Platinum or approximately $16 USD, this set allows you to add a touch of opulence to your character's appearance.

17) Liath Icehowl

Liath Icehowl Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As an add-on to the Crypt Hunter cosmetic set, the Liath Icehowl offers a chilling presence to your character. This cosmetic can be obtained from Tejal's shop for $6.99 USD.

18) Light Bearer

Light Bearer Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Light Bearer is a unique mount exclusively available with all pre-order editions of Diablo IV. While it's unobtainable post-launch, it stands as a badge of honor for those who anticipated the game's release.

19) Marsh Roan Steed

Marsh Roan Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Marsh Roan Steed can be found in the Hawezar, hidden within monsters and loot chests. The Gathering Legions events in Hawezar provide an additional chance to obtain this mount, similar to the Tortured Gifts of Mysteries (Chests) in Helltides.

20) Marshback Steed

The Marshback Steed is a twin to the Marsh Roan, residing in the same region of Hawezar. Its acquisition method aligns with its counterpart, making it a sought-after prize.

21) Mottled Steed

Mottled Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Similar to the Grey Steed, the Mottled Steed can be acquired from the Stablemaster vendor in settlements or cities. The price remains consistent at 20,000 Gold, which scales with your level.

22) Old Nell Steed

The Old Nell Steed is a hero's reward, bestowed upon those who complete the Act 4 quest "Donan's Favor." Serving as each player's first usable mount, it's a symbol of your journey's inception.

23) Pale Steed

Pale Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Elegance meets the Fractured Peaks in the form of the Pale Steed. This graceful mount can drop from monsters and loot chests, as well as during The Gathering Legions events and Tortured Gifts of Mysteries (Chests) in Helltides.

24) Plains Yearling Mount

The Plains Yearling Mount keeps its secrets well-guarded, leaving its zone and source shrouded in mystery. Only time will reveal the path to its acquisition.

25) Polaris Steed

For those drawn to celestial themes, the Polaris mount from Tejal's shop is a splendid choice. Priced at 2,000 Platinum or approximately $20 USD, it promises to add a touch of cosmic wonder to your adventures.

26) Primal Instinct Steed

Primal Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While no longer obtainable, the Primal Instinct mount was a reward from a Twitch promotion that ran from early June to July 2023. Players had the opportunity to obtain it by gifting subscriptions to partnered streamers.

27) Primeval Steed

The Primeval mount emerges from Tejal's shop as part of the Bred for the Gods cosmetic set. Available for 1,700 Platinum or about $17 USD, it allows you to channel the might of ancient power.

28) Seal Brown Steed

Seal Brown Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The sanctuary holds many surprises, including the Seal Brown mount. With a chance to drop from monsters and loot chests across the land, this mount mirrors the unpredictable nature of the realm.

29) Spectral Charger Steed

Spectral Charge Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Spectral Charger is a reward for participating in Legion events, obtainable from The Gathering Legions event loot chests. This unique mount reflects the ethereal essence of these events.

30) Spotted Shalecoat Steed

Spotted Shalecoat Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Scosglen, the Spotted Shale Coat emerges as a potential reward from monsters and loot chests. It's a testament to your exploration and determination in this region.

31) Striped Steppe Steed

Stripped Steppes Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Dry Steppes offer the Striped Steppe as a stylish addition to your collection. With chances to drop from monsters and loot chests as well as The Gathering Legions events and Tortured Gifts of Mysteries (Chests) in Helltides, this mount boasts both form and function.

32) Taiga Roan Steed

Unearth the Taiga Roan in the Fractured Peaks by seizing opportunities from monsters, loot chests, The Gathering Legions events, and Tortured Gifts of Mysteries (Chests) in Helltides. This mount encapsulates the mystique of this region.

33) Temptation Steed

The Temptation mount is a delightful inclusion for those who opt for the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Diablo IV. These editions, priced at $89.99 and $99.99 respectively, offer an array of perks, including this exclusive mount.

34) Trapper's Steed

Trapper's Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As with many mounts in Sanctuary, the Trapper's Steed holds its secrets close. Its chance to drop from monsters and loot chests adds an element of unpredictability to your adventures.

35) Triune Charger

Triune Charger Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Triune Charger emerges from Tejal's shop as part of the Three-Fold Nightmare cosmetic set. For 1,500 Platinum or around $15 USD, it combines elegance with an air of mystery.

36) Warded Mustang

Warded Mustang Steed in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Warded Mustang offers a compelling reason to engage with the Battle Pass. With its Tier 1 Reward status, it stands as a symbol of your dedication to the game. Obtain it for 1,000 Platinum or $10 USD.