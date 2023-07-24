Diablo 4 Echo of Hatred Capstone Dungeon guide, rewards, and more

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is up and running, and Blizzard has recommended completing the main campaign first before moving on to the new Season to unlock all the Seasonal Events. However, completing the main story campaign or reaching level 100 does not end the game. Instead, you'll unlock Capstone Dungeons, Helltide Events, and many other engaging endgame activities that you can grind.

By playing the Capstone Dungeons, you'll be able to unlock the next World Tier, and Diablo 4 has four such Tiers. You cannot unlock the last two unless you reach a certain level. The Echo of Hatred Capstone Dungeon is the final dungeon of World Tier 4 where you will find the Echo of Lilith. Delve deeper into this article to know more about the dungeon, how to complete it, and all the rewards you can get from defeating the final boss.

Diablo 4 Echo of Hatred Capstone Dungeon location

Echo of Hatred Dungeon Location (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Echo of Hatred Capstone Dungeon will unlock only when you are playing at World Tier 4, so the pre-requisite to locate this dungeon is to clear the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon, which serves as a gateway to go into World Tier 4.

Once you have unlocked World Tier 4, the Echo of Hatred Capstone will be available on the map to the east of the Nevesk Waypoint. Although the dungeon is now unlocked on your map, it is recommended that you only enter it when you are at least level 90 if you are going solo. If you team up with other players, you'll always have an advantage, but Lilith can still destroy you if you aren't equipped with optimal gear and armor.

How to complete Echo of Hatred Dungeon

Battle against Uber Lilith in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can teleport directly to the Nevesk Waypoint and then move toward the dungeon location. Interact with the fallen red petals on the ground to enter it. You will then come out of the Fiery portal. Navigate through some bridges until you enter a large throne room. Be cautious not to position yourself at the center as the Echo of Lilith is ready to strike from above, dealing significant damage.

When Echo of Lilith is on the ground, and the battle has begun, she will form a circular ring around her and keep striking you. Make sure that you do not step on the ring or get hit by any of her attacks, as both of these will kill you instantly.

You'll have to rely on dodging all her attacks for some time. It is recommended that you have high-level gear and armor, but dodging and then attacking swiftly is the only way to win this battle.

Lilith breaking down the platform (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Echo of Lilith can summon minions, initiate ground attacks, and deal AoE ( Area of Effect) damage. There are two phases in which Uber Lilith will attack you. After you have completed the first phase, Lilith will come back stronger, with faster and more formidable attacks than before.

As you keep attacking Lilith, she will begin to cut the platform into sections, so you'll have to keep dodging and moving to the safe side. You have to perform quick attacks and deal a lot of damage to kill her before she destroys the platform, after which you'll be left with only a small area, making it difficult for you to land attacks on her.

Diablo 4 Echo of Hatred Dungeon rewards

Rewards from Echo of Hatred dungeon in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After defeating the Echo of Lilith, you'll be rewarded with the Blood Mount, i.e., Reins of the Bloody Liquid Steed, Ancestral Helm, and Bow. Other than this, you'll also get to savor the satisfaction of having defeated the most powerful boss in Diablo 4.