How to get Edgemaster's Aspect in Diablo 4

Aspects in Diablo 4 are special buffs that can be imprinted on specific pieces of gear. Although these buffs are passive in nature, they trigger only when the player meets specific criteria while engaging in combat. Having said that, there are many Aspects to choose from. While most of these are class-specific, some are general, meaning they can be applied to multiple classes.

While using an Aspect on a piece of gear isn't mandatory, it boosts a build's efficacy. With that said, here's how you can get the Edgemaster's Aspect in Diablo 4 and use it.

Where to find the Edgemaster's Aspect in Diablo 4

There are two ways in which you can acquire Aspects in Diablo 4. The first is by extracting it from Legendary gear pieces. These Aspects can be imprinted only once. The other way to acquire Aspects is by completing dungeons in the game. The ones unlocked through this method can be found within the Codex of Power and be imprinted multiple times.

The Edgemaster's Aspect can be unlocked by completing the Oldstones Dungeon in Scosglen. You will be able to unlock this Aspect in the Codex of Power the first time you complete the dungeon, irrespective of the difficulty. Alternatively, you might come across this Aspect on Legendary weapons or jewelry that drop from random events in the game.

What does the Edgemaster's Aspect do in Diablo 4?

Every class in Diablo 4 has a specific primary resource. While it has a different name for various classes, the primary resource gauge is the large circle on the right, on the hotbar. When the Edgemaster's Aspect is equipped on a piece of gear, the skills you use will deal a certain percentage of increased damage based on the amount of primary resource you have when the skill is triggered.

If that buff is considered, the skills you trigger when your primary resource is full will deal the highest damage. In certain cases, if you're falling short on your DPS output, this Aspect can definitely change the tides in your favor.

Why was the Edgemaster's Aspect disabled?

Adam Fletcher @PezRadar



us.forums.blizzard.com/en/d4/t/edgema… The team has temporarily disabled "Edgemaster's Aspect" in-game. Items can still be used with the affix, but it will not proc until we re-enable it. We will update players once we do. #DiabloIV The team has temporarily disabled "Edgemaster's Aspect" in-game. Items can still be used with the affix, but it will not proc until we re-enable it. We will update players once we do. #DiabloIV us.forums.blizzard.com/en/d4/t/edgema…

The Edgemaster's Aspect has temporarily been disabled because of a bug causing Barbarians to deal more damage than intended. Because of the perk on this Aspect, Barbarians could use their Whirlwind ability continuously to melt bosses, including Lilith.

Based on the official Diablo forums post, the developers have temporarily disabled the item for now and will enable it once a fix has been implemented.

