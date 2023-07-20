How to get an Exotic Cipher in Destiny 2

An Exotic Cypher in Destiny 2 is a special currency that is used to purchase Exotic weapons and armor in the game. For the uninitiated, Exotic weapons and armor are some of the strongest pieces of gear in the game. Not only do they increase the efficacy of a build, but they also have special powers that buff a build. There are only a few vendors who accept this currency.

The Destiny 2 Exotic Cipher was first introduced during the Season of the Arrivals and has continued to be a staple part of the game. Having said that, here's a quick rundown of all the methods through which players can acquire this currency in-game.

How to obtain Destiny 2 Exotic Ciphers

There are currently two methods through which you can obtain a Destiny 2 Exotic Cipher. These methods are listed below:

1) Season Pass

There's an Exotic Cipher on level 55 of the Season Pass (Image via Bungie)

You don't have to own the premium version of the Destiny 2 Season Pass to claim an Exotic Cipher. To do so, you will usually have to go all the way up to level 55 and above.

Interestingly enough, you needn't collect this Exotic Cipher the moment you unlock it. Instead, it's recommended that you hold onto it and use it when the need arises.

2) Xur

Xur's weekly "Xenology" quest will reward you with an Exotic Cipher for completing it (Image via Blizzard)

Xur is the only other way to earn a Destiny 2 Exotic Cipher. This vendor is available in the system over the weekends. Whenever you visit him, don't forget to collect the Xenology weekly quest.

To complete this quest, you will have to complete 21 activities from any of the three ritual activity playlists in the game, namely Gambit, Crucible, and Strikes. Once you've completed all 21, make your way back to Xur and turn the quest in to collect one Exotic Cipher for yourself.

However, at any given point, you can have only one Exotic Cipher in hand. This is why you leave the one in the Season Pass for emergency purposes. Whenever you get an Exotic Cipher, make sure you spend it. But where can you spend these items?

What to buy with the Destiny 2 Exotic Cipher

The Monument to Lost Light at the Tower (Image via Bungie)

There are only two vendors who accept this currency, the first one being Xur himself and the other one being the Exotic Archive at the Tower. You will be able to purchase a lot of Exotics from the archive.

However, when it comes to Xur, you will be able to purchase one Exotic Engram from him. Alternatively, you have the option of purchasing either a Hawkmoon or a Dead Man's Tale from him. However, both these weapons have random rolls, so make sure you pick them up whenever there's a good roll on them.