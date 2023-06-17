How to get the Eye of Another World in Destiny 2

Exotics form the backbone of every build in Destiny 2. These builds can be categorized into two basic formats in the game. Some are meant solely for Player vs Environment (PvE) activities, while others are catered to Player vs Player (PvP) activities. Each build supports a different Exotic armor piece based on its perks. The Eyes of Another World is a Warlock-specific Exotic in Destiny 2.

This helmet is one of the PvP-oriented Exotics in the game and comes in handy, especially during activities like the Trials of Osiris. Having said that, here's how players can get this Exotic Warlock helmet.

Where to find the Eye of Another World in Destiny 2

There are two ways to acquire most of the Exotic armor pieces in the game. The first is by purchasing it from Xur. This vendor comes into the system every Friday and leaves every Tuesday. Every weekend, he boasts a fresh set of equipment on sale. If you're starting out in Destiny 2, this is a quick and easy way to get your hands on some class-specific Exotic items early on.

Alternatively, you must complete Master and Legend Lost Sectors solo to get these Exotic armor pieces. Every day, the Lost Sector changes, along with its associated rewards. So consider farming these Lost Sectors whenever helmets are in rotation.

Once you've acquired the Eye of Another World from a Lost Sector, upon completing a Grandmaster Nightfall, you'll have a small chance of receiving a copy of this armor piece as a reward. You won't get the same stat rolls on it, so you might get a better copy if you're farming Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2 for Exotic drops.

What does the Eye of Another World do?

The Exotic perk on the Eye of Another World is called Cerebral Uplink. It's a passive perk and activates automatically. When activated, it will automatically highlight priority targets. Furthermore, it also boosts the recharge rate of your rifts, grenades, and melee abilities.

Last but not least, this helmet gives your weapons a minor airborne effectiveness boost. All these perks are PvP-oriented, which makes the Eye of Another World a well-rounded PvP Exotic. If you're planning on running some Crucible activities or participating in the Trials of Osiris, this is one Exotic armor you should consider.

Interestingly enough, this Exotic also has some functionality in PvE activities, making it a well-rounded piece of equipment in Destiny 2.

