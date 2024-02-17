How to get Firebrand Barge in Skull and Bones? Blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more

The Firebrand Barge in Skull and Bones is a DPS-type ship that focuses on taking down multiple enemies at once. It is also one of the best DPS options to grab in the game and is quite expensive as a consequence. The blueprint for this particular ship can be found in the Kaa Mangrove after purchasing it from a Corrupt Officer.

A breakdown of the Firebrand Barge in Skull and Bones can be found below, detailing its blueprint location, crafting materials, and base stats.

How to obtain the blueprint for the Firebrand Barge in Skull and Bones

Purchasing the blueprint (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/SteelStagGaming)

The Firebrand Barge can be bought from the Black Market and, as such, requires a prerequisite Infamy level to unlock it. Readers must possess an Infamy level of at least Buccaneer I to progress in building this ship. To raise your Infamy level, simply progress through the campaign as usual.

With the prerequisite Infamy level, head to Kaa Mangrove on the Coast of Africa. From here, speak to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer and purchase the blueprint from him against 4,950 Silver. The officer can be easily identified by his striking attire of blue and orange.

Make sure to have enough Silver stocked up before purchasing the blueprint.

How to craft the Firebrand Barge in Skull and Bones

Crafting the Firebrand Barge in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/Green Arrow WB)

Make your way to a Shipwright in the Pirate Dens and speak with them to craft the Firebrand Barge in Skull and Bones after you submit the following materials:

8x Fine Hemp

8x Mopane Plank

4x Bronze Ingot

4x Fine Linen

2,700 Silver

All materials mentioned above can be obtained via the Refinery. Refer to the in-game Codex for more specific locations of these in-game materials.

Once crafted, the ship can be further customized to your liking. The Firebrand barge is a DPS-oriented small ship that specializes in Burning damage. It also possesses the highest number of gunports among small ships. Unfortunately, the ship is a bit of a glass cannon.

Base stats of the Firebrand Barge in Skull and Bones

The Firebrand Barge (Image via Ubisoft || Skull and Bones wiki)

The base stats of the Firebrand Barge are as follows:

Type : DPS

: DPS Base Rank : 3

: 3 Speed : 9 kn

: 9 kn Hull Health : 27,000

: 27,000 Stamina : 100

: 100 Perks : Wildfire

: Wildfire Cargo : 30,000

: 30,000 Trimming Speed : 12 kn

: 12 kn Brace Strength : 5,400

: 5,400 Furniture Slots : 3

: 3 Loadout Potential: Bow, Stern, and Broadsides.

Skull and Bones has players taking on a pirate's role, sailing the seas while engaging in navel warfare against other players in real-time PvP. This action-adventure title from Ubisoft was released worldwide on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.