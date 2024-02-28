How to get Flame Organ in Palworld

Resources like Flame Organ are key to your journey's success in Palworld. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting your taming journey, mastering the art of snagging this fiery resource is key to unlocking a world of crafting possibilities. From spicing up your gear to adding some sizzle to your homestead, Flame Organ is the secret ingredient you need.

This guide is your ticket to discovering the thrilling ways to score Flame Organ in Palworld, whether you're out hunting specific Pals or striking deals with savvy merchants.

Ways to get Flame Organ in Palworld

There are three main ways to get Flame Organ in Palworld:

1) Hunt or capture Fire-type Pals

Foxparks in Palworld. (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This is the most direct approach. As a starter, specifically target Pals like Foxparks and Flambelle. Although the latter requires you to explore considerable parts of the map to acquire, it's an important catch, and we will explain why shortly.

Foxparks is the earliest Fire-type Pal you can capture, and it has a decent drop of Flame Organs. It can be easily found around the starting area.

As your levels ascend, focus on tougher adversaries as they offer a greater yield of Flame Organs upon capture or vanquish. Other Pals that drop Flame Organs are,

Rooby

Reptyro

Arsox

Blazamut

Wixen

Kitsun

Ragnahawk

Pyrin

Pyrin Noct

Suzaku

Faleris

Blazehowl

Blazehowl Noct

Kelpsea Ignis

Leezpunk Ignis

Gobfin Ignis

Jormuntide Ignis

2) Purchase from Wandering Merchant

Flame Organ in Palworld can be bought from the Merchant. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Nestled close to the starting area is Small Settlement, which houses a Wandering Merchant who reliably sells Flame Organs at 100 gold apiece. While this option is convenient, it may prove costly over time, particularly for those seeking bulk quantities.

If you aim to swiftly make money in Palworld, these pointers are your ticket to financial prosperity.

3) Assigning Flambelle to your ranch

Flambelle as seen in the Paldex. (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Although the ranch mostly sees farming Pals like Mozzarina, Beegarde, and Lamball, this unique Pal produces a far superior resource when left in the same space.

Flambelle is a unique Pal with a passive skill that lets it farm Flame Organs. With its skill, Magma Tears, Flambelle produces this fiery resource at regular intervals when kept in the ranch.

What are the uses of Flame Organ in Palworld?

In Palworld, Flame Organ is a vital ingredient in crafting several items, the most prominent being the Heat Resistant armor. Within the game, armor comes in three distinct varieties, and Flame Organs are essential for crafting armors that shield you from scorching temperatures.

All variants of heat-resistant armor need Flame Organ in Palworld. (Image via Poicketpair, Inc.)

All iterations of heat-resistant armor require Flame Organs, albeit the quantity varies significantly for each type. These fiery components are indispensable for creating the following items:

Fire Arrow - It's a Tier 5 technology item and requires 1 point to unlock.

- It's a Tier 5 technology item and requires 1 point to unlock. Fire Bow - It's a Tier 5 technology item and requires 2 points to unlock.

- It's a Tier 5 technology item and requires 2 points to unlock. Fire Arrow Crossbow - It's a Tier 15 technology and requires 2 points. Only Fire Arrows can be used as ammo for it.

It's a Tier 15 technology and requires 2 points. Only Fire Arrows can be used as ammo for it. Incendiary Grenade - It's a Tier 41 technology item that costs 2 points to unlock. It can be crafted at a Weapon Workbench.

- It's a Tier 41 technology item that costs 2 points to unlock. It can be crafted at a Weapon Workbench. Cooking Pot - It's a Tier 17 technology and costs 2 points to unlock.

- It's a Tier 17 technology and costs 2 points to unlock. Electric Kichen - It's a Tier 41 technology and costs 2 points to unlock.

- It's a Tier 41 technology and costs 2 points to unlock. Tropical Outfit - It's a Tier 9 technology and costs 3 points to unlock. It can be crafted at a Primitive Workbench.

- It's a Tier 9 technology and costs 3 points to unlock. It can be crafted at a Primitive Workbench. Heat Resistant Pelt Armor - It's a Tier 16 technology item and costs 3 points to unlock. It can be bought from a Wandering Merchant or crafted at Primitive Workbench or a better version.

- It's a Tier 16 technology item and costs 3 points to unlock. It can be bought from a Wandering Merchant or crafted at Primitive Workbench or a better version. Heat Resistant Metal Armor - It's a Tier 25 technology item and requires 2 technology points to unlock. A High Quality Workbench is needed to craft this.

- It's a Tier 25 technology item and requires 2 technology points to unlock. A High Quality Workbench is needed to craft this. Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor - It's a Tier 37 technology item and requires 3 technology points to unlock. Production Assembly Line or better is required to craft.

- It's a Tier 37 technology item and requires 3 technology points to unlock. Production Assembly Line or better is required to craft. Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor - It's a Tier 48 technology item and requires 5 technology points to unlock. Production Assembly Line II is required to craft.

- It's a Tier 48 technology item and requires 5 technology points to unlock. Production Assembly Line II is required to craft. Primitive Furnace - It's unlocked at technology Tier 10 and costs 3 points.

- It's unlocked at technology Tier 10 and costs 3 points. Faleris Saddle - It's a Tier 38 technology and unlocks Faleris's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 38 technology and unlocks Faleris's Partner Skill. Heater - It's a Tier 17 technology item and requires 2 points to unlock.

- It's a Tier 17 technology item and requires 2 points to unlock. Electric Heater - It's a Tier 41 technology item and requires 3 points to unlock.

- It's a Tier 41 technology item and requires 3 points to unlock. Flame Cauldron - It's a Tier 20 technology item that speeds up the kindling process.

- It's a Tier 20 technology item that speeds up the kindling process. Foxpark's Harness - It's a Tier 6 technology item and requires 1 point to unlock.

- It's a Tier 6 technology item and requires 1 point to unlock. Hip Lantern - It's a Tier 22 technology and costs 2 points to unlock. It can be crafted at a Primitive Workbench or better.

- It's a Tier 22 technology and costs 2 points to unlock. It can be crafted at a Primitive Workbench or better. Ragnahawk Saddle - It's a Tier 37 technology and unlocks Ragnahawk's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 37 technology and unlocks Ragnahawk's Partner Skill. Blazehowl Saddle - It's a Tier 32 technology and unlocks Blazehowl's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 32 technology and unlocks Blazehowl's Partner Skill. Dark Kingferno Saddle - It's a Tier 36 technology and unlocks Blazehowl Noct's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 36 technology and unlocks Blazehowl Noct's Partner Skill. Vanwyrm Saddle - It's a Tier 21 technology and unlocks Vanwyrm's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 21 technology and unlocks Vanwyrm's Partner Skill. Suzaku Saddle - It's a Tier 40 technology and unlocks Suzaku's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 40 technology and unlocks Suzaku's Partner Skill. Totoco's Gloves - It's used to unlock Tocotoco's Partner Skill, Eggbomb Launcher. It can be crafted in the Pal Gear Workbench.

- It's used to unlock Tocotoco's Partner Skill, Eggbomb Launcher. It can be crafted in the Pal Gear Workbench. Jormuntide Ignis Saddle - It's a Tier 43 Technology and unlocks Jormuntide Ignis's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 43 Technology and unlocks Jormuntide Ignis's Partner Skill. Pyrin Saddle - It's a Tier 30 technology and unlocks Pyrin's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 30 technology and unlocks Pyrin's Partner Skill. Dark Pyrin Saddle - It's a Tier 33 technology and unlocks Pyrin Noct's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 33 technology and unlocks Pyrin Noct's Partner Skill. Kitsun Saddle - It's a Tier 30 technology and unlocks Kitsun's Partner Skill.

- It's a Tier 30 technology and unlocks Kitsun's Partner Skill. Reptyro Saddle - It is a Tier 31 technology and unlocks Reptyro's Partner Skill.

- It is a Tier 31 technology and unlocks Reptyro's Partner Skill. Antique Red Carpet - It's a Tier 18 technology item part of the Carpet Set. It's a decorative item.

- It's a Tier 18 technology item part of the Carpet Set. It's a decorative item. Antique Long Carpet - It's a Tier 18 technology item part of the Carpet Set. It's a decorative item.

- It's a Tier 18 technology item part of the Carpet Set. It's a decorative item. Antique Couch Set - It's a Tier 22 technology item part of the Furniture Set. It's a decorative item.

- It's a Tier 22 technology item part of the Furniture Set. It's a decorative item. Metal Barrel Set - It's a Tier 37 technology item part of the Furniture Set. It's a decorative item.