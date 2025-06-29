The Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon in Palworld brings new themed items that you can craft in the game. These include iconic weapons like Terra Balde and Terraprisma. To keep it lore accurate, you’re also going to need Hallowed Bars for crafting the new equipment inside the dungeon. Apart from that, you’ll also need it to summon the Moon Lord.
This guide will show you how you can acquire hundreds of Hallowed Bars to craft every single new weapon in one go.
Where and how to get Hallowed Bar in Palworld
Hallowed Bar is currently only available inside the new Terraria dungeon. While the dungeon is massive, there are plenty of sources you can get Hallowed Bars from. You will likely have hundreds in your inventory before reaching the boss room.
The best part is that Hallowed Bars do not weigh anything, allowing you to farm until the entire dungeon is empty. Listed below are all the sources from which you can acquire the resource.
Mobs
Yes, the mobs drop Hallowed Bars on defeat. The different colored Slimes, the Demon Eye, and various other mobs will drop pouches containing a few bars. The amount ranges from two to eight, but they drop almost everytime. Most of them will drop the resource you are looking for.
Pots
Pots are scattered all around the dungeon and can drop health or Hallowed Bars. The amount you can get from here is the same as Servant of Cthulhu and Slime drops. If you aren’t running low on ammo, it’s a good idea to break the ones along your path.
Hallowed walls
Hallowed walls are made of Hallowed Bars and stones and can be found on your way to the Eye of Cthulhu. If you're having a hard time locating these walls, here’s a complete walkthrough for reaching the area containing these walls:
- After entering the dungeon, go through the first cave to enter a room with three paths.
- Take the cave on your left to enter another similar opening, this time with a cave on your left and right.
- Go right to enter a broken structure leading into a dark cave.
- Take the left and walk until you find a hole to drop down.
- Explore the crystal caves and look for golden walls blocking your path. These are the Hallowed walls.
Eye of Cthulhu and boss chests
The final boss of the dungeon can drop well over 40 Hallowed Bars, and the same amount can be acquired from the boss chests, along with schematics for new weapons, Ancient Tech Manual, and more.
These are all the sources you can acquire Hallowed Bars from inside Palworld. The Sealed Realm of Terraria can be a challenging dungeon to explore. We recommend taking strong Pals, including one who can make traveling easier.
