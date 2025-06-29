  • home icon
  • How to get Hallowed Bar in Palworld

How to get Hallowed Bar in Palworld

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Jun 29, 2025 09:13 GMT
Palworld Tides of Terraria brings new resources (Image via Pocketpair)
Palworld Tides of Terraria brings new resources (Image via Pocketpair)

The Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon in Palworld brings new themed items that you can craft in the game. These include iconic weapons like Terra Balde and Terraprisma. To keep it lore accurate, you’re also going to need Hallowed Bars for crafting the new equipment inside the dungeon. Apart from that, you’ll also need it to summon the Moon Lord.

This guide will show you how you can acquire hundreds of Hallowed Bars to craft every single new weapon in one go.

Where and how to get Hallowed Bar in Palworld

Hallowed Bar weighs nothing (Image via Pocketpair)
Hallowed Bar weighs nothing (Image via Pocketpair)

Hallowed Bar is currently only available inside the new Terraria dungeon. While the dungeon is massive, there are plenty of sources you can get Hallowed Bars from. You will likely have hundreds in your inventory before reaching the boss room.

The best part is that Hallowed Bars do not weigh anything, allowing you to farm until the entire dungeon is empty. Listed below are all the sources from which you can acquire the resource.

Mobs

Demon Eye and Slimes are an easy source of Hallowed Bar (Image via Pocketpair)
Demon Eye and Slimes are an easy source of Hallowed Bar (Image via Pocketpair)

Yes, the mobs drop Hallowed Bars on defeat. The different colored Slimes, the Demon Eye, and various other mobs will drop pouches containing a few bars. The amount ranges from two to eight, but they drop almost everytime. Most of them will drop the resource you are looking for.

Pots

Pot can be found throughout the dungeon (Image via Pocketpair)
Pot can be found throughout the dungeon (Image via Pocketpair)

Pots are scattered all around the dungeon and can drop health or Hallowed Bars. The amount you can get from here is the same as Servant of Cthulhu and Slime drops. If you aren’t running low on ammo, it’s a good idea to break the ones along your path.

Hallowed walls

Look for golden walls (Image via Pocketpair)
Look for golden walls (Image via Pocketpair)

Hallowed walls are made of Hallowed Bars and stones and can be found on your way to the Eye of Cthulhu. If you're having a hard time locating these walls, here’s a complete walkthrough for reaching the area containing these walls:

  • After entering the dungeon, go through the first cave to enter a room with three paths.
  • Take the cave on your left to enter another similar opening, this time with a cave on your left and right.
  • Go right to enter a broken structure leading into a dark cave.
  • Take the left and walk until you find a hole to drop down.
  • Explore the crystal caves and look for golden walls blocking your path. These are the Hallowed walls.
Eye of Cthulhu and boss chests

The boss also drops Hallowed Bar (Image via Pocketpair)
The boss also drops Hallowed Bar (Image via Pocketpair)

The final boss of the dungeon can drop well over 40 Hallowed Bars, and the same amount can be acquired from the boss chests, along with schematics for new weapons, Ancient Tech Manual, and more.

These are all the sources you can acquire Hallowed Bars from inside Palworld. The Sealed Realm of Terraria can be a challenging dungeon to explore. We recommend taking strong Pals, including one who can make traveling easier.

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
