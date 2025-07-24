How to get Hooves of the Mountain God in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

Diablo 4 Season 9 introduced some of the best Unique Items, allowing new builds to emerge and take their place in the meta. The Barbarian class has seen a lot of nerfs in the recent seasons, especially to its Overpowering capability. The new Unique Item, Hooves of the Mountain God, allows for tremendous basic skill damage uptime at the expense of almost all of your Fury.

In this guide, we will break down how you can get the Hooves of the Mountain God and how it functions in Diablo 4 Season 9.

What are the Hooves of the Mountain God?

The Hooves of the Mountain God unique boots come with a solid listn of Stats and Unique Items (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Hooves of the Mountain God are unique ancestral boots introduced at the beginning of Season 9. This Unique Item is built specifically for the Barbarian class, and it empowers your Basic skill damage output by increasing their overall damage and adding levels to Belligerence (increases damage of Basic skills of the Barbarians).

Stats and Unique effects of the Hooves of the Mountain God

Stats:

Attacks Reduce Evade's Cooldown by 2.5 Seconds

+23.0% Movement Speed

+10 Fury per Second

+25.0% Basic Attack Speed

+3 to Belligerence

Unique Effects

Casting a Basic Skill while at Maximum Fury causes your Fury to increasingly drain until you run out, during which your Basic skills now cleave, dealing 100%[x] increased damage.

The Hooves of the Mountain God is a solid choice of gear, with solid stats boosting your damage output as well as your movement and attack speed. Builds that revolve around Basic skills like the Lunging Strike Barbarian or the Rend-Flay Bleed Barbarian.

How to find the Hooves of the Mountain God in Diablo 4 Season

You can get Hooves of the Mountain God from from several sources, making it an easy item to get in Season 9. Here are all the ways you can acquire it:

Targeted Boss Farming

Urivar, the burned knight is one of the newer bosses, only accessible through the Vessel opf Hatred expansion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

1) Urivar: The Hooves of the Mountain Good can be acquired from hunting down Urivar’s hoard (needs 12x Judicator’s Masks to open the hoard) after you have successfully defeated him. You can encounter Urivar within the Fields of Judgement dungeon in the Teganze Plateau region of Nahantu. You need the Vessel of Hatred expansion to fight this boss in Diablo 4.

Tip: You can farm Judicator's Masks from Asteroth (Escalating Nightmares), Whisper of the Dead Caches, and Kurast Undercity.

An older bosses, the Beast in the Ice is a formiddable opponent who drops a lot of unique and legendary items from its hoard (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) The Beast in the Ice: If you don't have access to the Vessel of Hatred expansion, you can get the Hooves of the Mountain God from the hoard of the Beast in the Ice (12x Distilled Fear is needed to access the hoard) after you have defeated him. The Beast in the Ice can be encountered within the Glacial Fissure located near the Eastern Pass of the Desolate Highlands region of Sanctuary.

Tip: You can acquire Distilled Fear from the Undercity of Kurast and Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4.

Can drop from world events and bosses

The Hooves of the Mountain God can drop from any and all random enemies and chests across Sanctuary, but you have a much higher chance of getting the Unique Item by taking part in world events and random world boss hunts. So keep an eye out for events like Helltides and Gathering Legions to get a chance to acquire unique loot.

Nightmare Dungeons are another solid way of getting a lot of items at a single time, which might contain the Hooves of the Mountain God.

Remember that the higher the difficulty, the better the loot, so if you want to get better loot in Diablo 4, run the events and dungeons in Torment difficulty or higher.

Gamble with Obols

If you have collected a ton of Murmuring Obols (Obols) while exploring Sanctuary, you can spend them at the Purveyor of Curiosities in the cities. This gives you an opportunity to spend Obols to gamble for the Unique boots.

The loot pool is RNG-based, meaning you can get an item from magic to legendary quality. While this is not a very reliable solution, it allows for a good way to spend excess Obols in your inventory.

